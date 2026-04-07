ARCHIVE - The Turkish flag can be seen against a blue sky (symbolic image). Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa Keystone

One attacker has been killed in an exchange of fire with police officers outside the Israeli consulate in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul. Two others were injured and are in custody, said Governor Davut Gül.

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Two police officers were also slightly injured. The media had previously reported that two attackers had been killed.

It was a "provocation", Gül said, without giving details. The background to the attack was being investigated.

Consulate not occupied

According to CNN Türk, gunmen had tried to gain access to the seventh floor of the building. Images showed emergency services in front of the consulate building in the Levent district. A spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that reports of shots fired near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul were being investigated. The consulate was not occupied at the time of the incident.

Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci wrote on X that the attackers had been identified. They had come to Istanbul from the neighboring province of Kocaeli in a rental car. According to official information, the Istanbul public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation.