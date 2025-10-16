A video shows how Nancy Pelosi sharply rebukes a reporter after the latter asks her about her role in the 2021 Capitol storm. The former Speaker of the House of Representatives rejects any responsibility - and causes a stir with her outburst.

A heated moment with consequences: Former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi reacted sharply in Washington to a question about the events of January 6, 2021. The Democrat was asked by a reporter from the right-wing channel LindellTV outside the Capitol about her alleged responsibility in the storming of Congress - and promptly lost her patience.

When asked whether she was worried about new investigations and why she had not called in the National Guard at the time, Pelosi replied briefly and clearly: "Shut your mouth. I did not refuse to deploy the National Guard. The president didn't send them at all."

She then accused the journalist of repeating Republican propaganda: "Why are you coming here with Republican talking points as if you were a serious journalist?"

Conspiracy theory causes controversy

The scene was filmed and published on X by LindellTV. Within a few hours, the video reached over 1.5 million views, was shared by conservative commentators such as Benny Johnson and Eric Daugherty - and sparked a debate about tone, style and truth.

The background to the controversy is an old claim by Donald Trump and his supporters that Pelosi has rejected a reinforcement by the National Guard in 2021. According to Politico, there is no evidence of this: Trump never officially ordered such a deployment and Pelosi did not refuse it.

In recordings made by her daughter Alexandra Pelosi on the day of the attack, the Democrat can even be heard shouting: "We're calling out the National Guard now, this should have happened from the beginning!"

After his return to the White House in January, President Trump pardoned orshortened the sentences of around 1,500 convicted participants in the Capitol Storming.