Homelessness has risen significantly in the United States. According to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the number increased from around 653,000 people in January 2023 to over 770,000 in January 2024 - an increase of 18 percent. Around 335 million people live in the USA.

The HUD data comes from a single-night survey that the Department conducts annually at the beginning of the year ("Point-In-Time Count"), but the results are not published until months later - they therefore do not accurately reflect current conditions. Both people in emergency accommodation ("sheltered") and those living on the street ("unsheltered") are included. People without a permanent residence who are temporarily staying with friends or family members are not included.

Many families affected

According to HUD, the main causes of the increase are the lack of affordable housing, the effects of natural disasters such as hurricanes, forest fires and floods, as well as the challenges posed by the reception of migrants in some regions of the country.

In this context, the report states that migration has particularly contributed to the fact that significantly more families are considered homeless, for example in large cities such as Denver or New York, where they also seek help in emergency shelters.

Rich country, poor people

Compared to other industrialized nations, the USA has a less developed social safety net. The social divide in the world's largest economy is wide - exacerbated by the rising cost of living and stagnating wages. Rents and real estate prices are also continuing to rise, particularly in metropolitan regions.

Especially in warmer regions such as San Francisco in California, many homeless people are living in makeshift tent cities. The influence of synthetic drugs such as fentanyl, a highly potent opioid that has become increasingly widespread in the country in recent years, can also be seen there. While all population groups are affected, homeless people are particularly hard hit. Consumption often leads to serious health problems and fatal overdoses.