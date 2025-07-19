Cyber criminals are launching a massive Advanced Persistent Threat against Singapore's private and public infrastructure. IMAGO/imagebroker

Singapore is currently defending itself against a serious cyber attack. The suspected Chinese hacker group UNC3886 is behind the attack. According to the government, banks, airports and industry are at risk.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Singapore reports a serious cyberattack on critical infrastructure that could potentially cause serious disruption, according to Security Minister K. Shanmugam.

The hacker group UNC3886, which is suspected to be linked to China and is known for targeted espionage attacks, is held responsible.

The attack belongs to the "Advanced Persistent Threat" (APT) category and threatens banks, airports and industry. Show more

The government in Singapore has reported a "severe" cyberattack on the country's key infrastructure. "If the attack succeeds, it can enable espionage and cause major disruption in Singapore and to Singaporeans," warned National Security Minister K. Shanmugam in a speech late Friday night.

The minister blamed the attack on the group UNC3886, which is said to have links to China and is responsible for cyberattacks worldwide.

According to Shanmugam, the attack is a so-called Advanced Persistent Threat (APT). These threaten basic services such as the water and electricity supply, the healthcare system, transport and telecommunications. Their aim is to steal sensitive data. The minister also warned of the economic impact. "Our banks, airports and industry could be put out of action."

According to Shanmugam, the number of suspected APT attacks on Singapore has more than quadrupled since 2021.