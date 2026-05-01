Licked a tubeSingapore cracks down - teen faces up to two years in prison after vending machine incident
Carlotta Henggeler
1.5.2026
A video has caused international outrage: in Singapore, an 18-year-old has to stand trial for allegedly licking a drink tube from a vending machine and putting it back in. He now faces imprisonment and a heavy fine.
01.05.2026, 18:51
Carlotta Henggeler
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An 18-year-old French tourist is on trial in Singapore for allegedly licking a drinking tube from a vending machine and putting it back.
The incident took place in a shopping center in March. The teenager is said to have posted a video of the incident himself on Instagram. Online, many users reacted with disgust.
The operator replaced all the straws and pressed charges.