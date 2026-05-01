A French tourist licked the tube of his drink from a vending machine and put the drink back in. (symbolic image) IMAGO/Maximilian Koch

A video has caused international outrage: in Singapore, an 18-year-old has to stand trial for allegedly licking a drink tube from a vending machine and putting it back in. He now faces imprisonment and a heavy fine.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 18-year-old French tourist is on trial in Singapore for allegedly licking a drinking tube from a vending machine and putting it back.

The incident took place in a shopping center in March. The teenager is said to have posted a video of the incident himself on Instagram. Online, many users reacted with disgust.

The operator replaced all the straws and pressed charges. Show more

A French teenager has been charged in Singapore after he allegedly licked a straw from an orange juice machine and put it back in the dispenser, CNN reports.

According to local media, 18-year-old Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien allegedly posted a video of the action on Instagram. The clip then spread rapidly online.

The company iJooz, which owns the machine, stated that it had replaced all 500 straws in the dispenser after the incident.

If convicted, Maximilien faces more than two years in prison for both charges as well as fines of several thousand dollars.

Disgusted comments after video post

The alleged incident took place in a shopping mall in Singapore on March 12, as has now been revealed.

Maximilien posted the video as an Instagram story with the caption "City is not safe ", according to media reports.

Many users on the internet reacted with disgust to the video, which was shared on community sites and picked up by local media.

iJooz told the news portal Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that it had filed a complaint and initiated cleaning and inspection measures at the vending machines.

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