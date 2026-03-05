  1. Residential Customers
Party despite the war Sirens wail outside - Israelis party in the bunker

Adrian Kammer

5.3.2026

Shortly after the attack on Iran, the Purim festival is celebrated in Israel. While the sirens wail outside, the party goes on in the bunker. Historically, the festival is closely linked to Iran.

05.03.2026, 16:10

05.03.2026, 16:41

They sing the disco hit "I will survive" by Gloria Gaynor and dance dressed up as pharaohs or sailors. At first glance, there is nothing reminiscent of a crisis situation. Only the location of the celebrations betrays the exceptional situation. Videos show Tel Aviv residents celebrating in a shelter - even though Israel has been at war with Iran since Saturday.

A celebration with a historical background

However, this is a traditional festival with a historical background.

Purim celebrates a biblical story. In it, the Jewish people are saved in Persia. The Persian Empire largely corresponds to modern-day Iran.

