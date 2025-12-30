Civil guards carry out a search operation for a missing man in Alhaurin El Grande, Malaga, Spain, on December 29, 2025. KEYSTONE

Extreme weather events have shaken Spain within a few days: Three people died in floods in the south and three ski tourers died in an avalanche in the Pyrenees in the north.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Spain, extreme weather events have claimed the lives of six people in just a few days.

Three people died in the south in floods following heavy rainfall, and three more in an avalanche accident in the Pyrenees.

The authorities declared a red alert and announced new safety measures in the mountains. Show more

Spain has been hit by two severe natural disasters in the space of just a few days. Heavy rainfall in the south and an avalanche in the Pyrenees have claimed the lives of a total of six people.

In the south of the country, three people died in floods in Andalusia. According to state television RTVE, two men were found dead west of Málaga after their van was swept away by floodwaters near Alhaurín el Grande.

A third victim died further north near Granada when he tried to cross a flooded river on a moped. The passenger was able to save himself at the last moment and alerted the civil defense, RTVE reported.

Due to the storms, the authorities on the Costa del Sol temporarily declared the highest warning level red at the weekend and sent an alert to all cell phones. According to "Diario Sur", up to 100 liters of rain per square meter fell locally within a few hours.

Three ski tourers caught in avalanche

The north of the country was not spared from the extreme weather either. In the Pyrenees, three ski tourers lost their lives near Panticosa after being caught in an avalanche. Another woman was rescued from hypothermia, as the police announced on Platform X. Among the dead were two men and one woman, all from the Basque Country.

According to Europa Press, the group was on a cross-country skiing tour near the 2200-metre-high Tablato peak when the snow slab broke loose. Two companions, who were uninjured, called the rescue services.

The regional government of Aragón announced that it would be setting up three new snow and weather stations in the Pyrenees in order to better assess risks in future. At the same time, a spokesperson appealed to mountain hikers to remain cautious.