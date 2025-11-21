The political debate in Washington is getting out of hand: Donald Trump blatantly threatens six Democratic MPs over a video - death threats and police protection are the result. While the opposition is crying out, the Republicans can't understand the uproar.

Great excitement in Washington!

Again.

What has happened? Six Democrat politicians have turned to the US military in a video, which in turn has led the US President to accuse them of treason and demand that they should be imprisoned, if not executed.

Of "seditious behavior", Trump writes in capital letters: What have these Democrats done to provoke such a reaction?

The video

The sextet of politicians have professional backgrounds in the Army, Navy, Air Force and intelligence agencies. "Don't abandon ship" is the title of their clip, in which they address their former colleagues.

"We know you're under tremendous pressure and stress right now," says Senator Elissa Slotkin. "This administration is pitting our uniformed military and members of the Secret Service against American citizens," she and her colleagues say.

They remind the security forces that they are sworn to defend the Constitution - and that this is not only threatened by external actors, but also from within. "Our laws are clear," says Senator Mark Kelly: "You can refuse illegal orders."

"You can refuse illegal orders," nods Slotkin. "You must refuse illegal orders," follows Representative Chris Deluzio. They know it's a difficult time, he says, but "vigilance" is especially important now. "We must stand behind our laws and our constitution," they say to the pathetic sound of trumpets.

Charlie Kirk? Already forgotten

It is astonishing: less than a month and a half ago, right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was murdered in the US state of Utah. Afterwards, the president severely accused the opposition of being responsible for the climate of violence.

Trump issues a statement after Kirk’s death blaming the rhetoric of the radical left. pic.twitter.com/hOlbAYtTGs — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 11, 2025

600 people who commented on the assassination were in trouble with their employer or the judiciary as a result, reported Reuters on November 19. And now the White House believes it has to bring out the heavy artillery because six Democrats are calling on the military and secret service to respect the law and protect the constitution.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin tells me threats against her have exploded since President Trump accused her and colleagues of sedition.



“The Sergeant of Arms arranged for us to have 24/7 security, and that's because the threat level just went through the roof.” pic.twitter.com/yLdtYYR5hI — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) November 20, 2025

It's like shooting sparrows with cannons. The problem: Trump's call to arms could be heard. Chuck Schumer, the Democratic minority leader in the Senate, has therefore asked the Capitol Police to increase protection for his affected colleagues.

The reactions of the Democrats

"When Donald Trump talks about execution and treason, some of his supporters may very well listen," warns Schumer in the Senate. "He is lighting a match in a country soaked in political gasoline." His party condemned Trump's statements in a statement.

"It's really not about us who made the video," Senator Slotkin responded to Trump. "It's about who we are as Americans and how we treat people with whom we disagree." She said she refused to believe that fear-mongering and death threats were "the new normal". She will not be muzzled.

Her colleague Mark Kelly writes: "What Trump has said is dangerous. We can have fierce disagreements and say what we think without resorting to inciting violence." Words can have consequences, as the former Navy captain and NASA astronaut knows from his own painful experience.

My wife @GabbyGiffords nearly lost her life in an act of political violence. Words have consequences, especially when they come from the President of the United States.



What Trump said this morning — that my colleagues and I should be put to death — is dangerous. We can… — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) November 20, 2025

The background: his wife Gabby Giffords was the victim of a political attack in 2011. A perpetrator shot her in the head at a public event in Tuscon, Arizona. Six people died that January 8, including a nine-year-old girl. 14 people and the shooter were injured: Giffords barely survived the assassination attempt.

The reactions of the Republicans

Mike Johnson, on paper the third most powerful man in the state, nonchalantly ignores a reporter's question about Trump's death sentence. He replied that the Department of Justice and the Pentagon were "looking into the legality" of the whole thing - but was simply referring to the Democrats' video, which was "completely inappropriate". The troops should not be called upon to refuse orders. The clip is "nonsense" and "dangerous".

Asked Speaker Johnson about Trump’s post about Dems’ ‘seditious behavior’ and about that being ‘punishable by death,” Speaker Johnson takes no issue with Trump’s statements and criticizes Democrats’ rhetoric as “wildly inappropriate.” pic.twitter.com/9o4yCxM6oX — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 20, 2025

Karoline Leavitt is asked at yesterday's press conference in the White House: Does the President want to have MPs executed? "No", the spokeswoman replies curtly - and launches a counter-attack: the media wanted to talk about Trump's statement, but not about what motivated him to make it, the 28-year-old counters.

According to Leavitt, the six Democrats "conspired" to "orchestrate" a video calling on members of the security services to "disobey the president's lawful orders".

Leavitt: Members of parliament promote violence

And what does the White House spokeswoman say about the accusation that Trump is using rhetoric that he previously criticized her opponent for? "Why don't you talk about what these congressmen are doing to promote and incite violence?" Leavitt snapped back.

Those Democrats were calling for disobeying the chain of command and "not following lawful orders". But wasn't that just about orders that are illegal? "You're suggesting that the president gave illegal orders, which he didn't," Leavitt brushes aside the objection. The government always complies with all laws.

BREAKING: By re-sharing a statement on TruthSocial, Trump just called for the HANGING of Democrat politicians, who tweeted out a video urging the US military to uphold the law.



But yeah, democrats are the ones FOMENTING violence, right? pic.twitter.com/8YHs7vVyup — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 20, 2025

The sextet must be held accountable, the spokeswoman said, adding at the end that the press mob would go nuts if Republicans had made such a video. "I think that says quite a lot."

As she leaves, Kaitlan Collins calls after her, "They misquoted the Democrats in the video. That's actually not what they said." Karoline Leavitt and the CNN journalist will never be friends again in this life.

Things are boiling in Washington. The next big upset is sure to come.

Again.