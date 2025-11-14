Amalie works on an oil platform. Screenshot TikTok

She earns over 120,000 francs, has 250 days off a year and a view of the sea - but her workplace is in the middle of the ocean. Norwegian Amalie works on an oil platform and shows on TikTok just how demanding her supposed dream job really is.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 29-year-old Amalie from Norway earns around 125,000 francs a year and has around 250 days off.

She works as a process engineer on an oil platform - far away from family and friends.

Despite the high wages, the offshore job is considered extremely demanding and mentally stressful. Show more

For many, Amalie's everyday life sounds like winning the lottery: a six-figure salary, months of free time and a view of the Atlantic. But behind the numbers lies a tough job. As the Danish portal "Den Offentlige" reports, the 29-year-old process engineer works on an oil platform off the Norwegian coast - isolated from the outside world, usually for two weeks at a time.

Each day begins for her with a safety briefing and the handover of the shift. This is followed by technical checks, pressure tests and emergency drills. "We always work according to the four-eyes principle," says Amalie in a TikTok video, which now has tens of thousands of views. "A mistake up here can have fatal consequences."

The platform is not only a workplace, but also a place to stay for weeks. After work, employees meet up in the leisure lounge, in the fitness room - or at the golf simulator, which is reminiscent of a country vacation.

A life between routine and risk

Nevertheless, life on the open sea is mentally challenging. Amalie talks openly about loneliness, lack of sleep and the feeling of being cut off from the rest of the world. "You have to be prepared to make sacrifices - then you are rewarded with an extraordinary life," she says.

Despite all the stresses and strains, she is aware of her privilege. Almost 65,000 people follow her on TikTok, and many are amazed at her combination of luxury and deprivation.

According to the industry portal Rigzone, salaries for experienced offshore technicians range from 93,500 to 136,000 francs per year. The Glassdoor platform gives a base value of around 59,500 francs.

High salaries, state-of-the-art equipment, yet a lack of personnel - hardly anyone wants to endure the isolated life on the high seas in the long term.