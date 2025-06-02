FBI: Six injured in "targeted act of violence" in Colorado - Gallery Six people were injured in the attack in the US state of Colorado. Image: dpa The alleged perpetrator is said to have shouted "Free Palestine" during the attack. Image: dpa FBI: Six injured in "targeted act of violence" in Colorado - Gallery Six people were injured in the attack in the US state of Colorado. Image: dpa The alleged perpetrator is said to have shouted "Free Palestine" during the attack. Image: dpa

A man throws an incendiary device into a crowd of people and shouts "Free Palestine" - this is what witnesses report after an attack in the city of Boulder. Several people are injured. The FBI speaks of a "terrorist attack", the local police remain more reserved.

Six people have been injured in an attack in a shopping street in the city of Boulder in the US state of Colorado.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) described the attack as a "targeted terrorist attack".

The attack took place on Sunday afternoon (local time) in the pedestrian zone of an outdoor mall and, according to witnesses, several people were set on fire.

The suspect shouted "Free Palestine" and used a makeshift flamethrower as a weapon, the FBI announced on Sunday evening.

Following the attack in a pedestrian zone in the US state of Colorado, which left six people injured, the FBI is investigating suspected terrorism. It is clear that the incident in the afternoon (local time) in the city of Boulder was a "targeted act of violence", an FBI representative announced at a press conference late in the evening. According to witnesses, a male perpetrator used a makeshift flamethrower in the attack, threw an incendiary device into a crowd of people and shouted "Free Palestine" during the attack. The 45-year-old was later arrested.

The attack took place at a weekly peaceful event, the FBI representative added. Demonstrators from the group "Run For Their Lives" had gathered in the shopping street to demand the release of the hostages remaining in the Gaza Strip. The activists have several local groups worldwide. According to the police, the protest was peaceful. A video from the scene shows a witness pointing out the attacker and shouting: "He's throwing Molotov cocktails!" A police officer approaches a suspect at gunpoint with his upper body exposed and containers in his hands.

US intelligence coordinator Tulsi Gabbard spoke on Platform X of a "targeted terrorist attack on a weekly gathering of members of the Jewish community". According to police, the victims are between 67 and 88 years old.

The @ODNIgov’s National Counterterrorism Center is working with the FBI and local law enforcement on the ground investigating the targeted terror attack against a weekly meeting of Jewish community members who had just gathered in Boulder, CO to raise awareness of the hostages… https://t.co/plMRta7ujs — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 1, 2025

Police chief initially cautious

The police chief of Boulder, Steve Redfearn, was initially cautious and did not want to speculate on a motive. According to him, some of the victims were slightly injured in the attack, others seriously. The injuries were burns. The alleged perpetrator also had to be treated in hospital for injuries. The police announced that they had evacuated several blocks of the pedestrian zone.

"This act of terrorism is being investigated as an act of ideologically motivated violence based on the initial information, evidence and witness statements," said FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino on X. The Justice Department condemned the attack as an "unnecessary act of violence that follows recent attacks against Jewish Americans."