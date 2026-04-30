Even at the end of April, there are still enormous amounts of snow at higher altitudes on Mount Etna. This natural phenomenon was caused by the heavy precipitation in winter and remains thanks to the currently stable weather conditions.

Adrian Kammer

The Sicilian volcano Etna is currently showing an unusual picture: While spring-like conditions already prevail at lower altitudes, snow continues to fall in the higher regions. In principle, this is not atypical. Above around 2,000 meters, Mount Etna often remains covered in snow during the winter months.

Masses of snow up to six meters high

This year, however, heavy winter storms and Cyclone Harry caused particularly impressive amounts of snow at times. Pictures show masses of snow up to six meters high on the road towards the summit. Such conditions arise when moist air masses hit the volcano, which is more than 3,300 meters high, and fall there as snow.

Currently, the situation has calmed down again: there are no new snowfalls for the time being and the weather is mostly stable and friendly. Nevertheless, the weather at the summit can change rapidly at any time. Even with sunny weather on the coast, snow and strong winds at high altitudes are possible.

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