Number of lawsuits against US rapper Sean Combs continues to rise. Bild: sda

The number of lawsuits against 54-year-old US rapper Sean Combs has risen to more than 100. One of the new plaintiffs was still a minor at the time of the alleged offense.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is accused of a series of new lawsuits.

One of the plaintiffs accuses Combs of asking him to drop his pants at a party in 1998 when he was 16 years old and then groping him.

Combs' lawyers and other representatives did not respond to requests for comment. Show more

US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is accused of a series of new lawsuits alleging he raped women and sexually harassed men. One of the plaintiffs accuses Combs of asking him to drop his pants and groping his genitals at a party in 1998 when he was 16 years old, according to one of at least six lawsuits filed in Manhattan federal court on Monday. Combs had presented this as an entrance rite necessary for him to become a star. He only realized afterwards that it was an assault.

The plaintiffs, two women and four men, are part of a group of more than 100 alleged victims who want to take legal action against Combs following his arrest for sex trafficking in September. One plaintiff said Combs assaulted her with kisses in a restroom in 2005 and slammed her head against the wall when she tried to break away. She fell to the floor. When she tried to escape, Combs beat and raped her again.

The allegations include rape, forced oral sex and administering drugs to incapacitate the victim. The other plaintiff said Combs raped her in a hotel room in 2004 after inviting her and a friend to a party, giving them drinks and asking them to snort cocaine. The woman, then a college freshman, testified that Combs also forced her friend to perform oral sex on him and said he would kill them both if they didn't comply with his demands.

Combs' attorneys and other representatives did not respond to requests for comment. The 54-year-old has been in custody since September 16. He is accused of systematically forcing women to have sex, blackmailing, threatening and abusing them. The rapper and producer is also alleged to have been involved in cross-state sex trafficking, forced labor, drug offenses, kidnapping, bribery and other crimes. Combs has pleaded not guilty in these cases. Attempts by his lawyers to have him released on 50 million dollars (around 43.1 million Swiss francs) bail and placed under house arrest have failed.

dpa