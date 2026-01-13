A skiing trip in the mountains of Andorra almost had dramatic consequences for Spanish sportswoman Ares Masip. While skiing off-piste at the beginning of January, she triggered an avalanche and was swept away by the masses of snow.
- Spanish athlete Ares Masip triggered an avalanche while skiing in Andorra and was briefly swept away.
- The incident occurred at an altitude of around 2,400 meters, although the official avalanche risk was classified as low.
- Masip speaks of a miscalculation and warns against relying on routine and familiarity.