  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Video shows shock moment Skier and her dog are swept away by an avalanche

Sven Ziegler

13.1.2026

A skiing trip in the mountains of Andorra almost had dramatic consequences for Spanish sportswoman Ares Masip. While skiing off-piste at the beginning of January, she triggered an avalanche and was swept away by the masses of snow.

13.01.2026, 13:20

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Spanish athlete Ares Masip triggered an avalanche while skiing in Andorra and was briefly swept away.
  • The incident occurred at an altitude of around 2,400 meters, although the official avalanche risk was classified as low.
  • Masip speaks of a miscalculation and warns against relying on routine and familiarity.
Show more