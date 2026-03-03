21-year-old Roula slips off the chairlift and plans to hang on. It was supposed to be a joke. But it goes wrong. Her twin sister and her friend react immediately to prevent the worst from happening.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The news agency SWNS reports that on February 24, 2026, a 21-year-old woman hung from a chairlift on Bear Mountain in the US state of California

Two other women, her twin sister and friend, held her by the arms for over two minutes to prevent her from falling into the abyss.

The victim escaped without injury. Show more

On February 24, 2026, 21-year-old Roula De Miranda-Arce put herself in a dangerous situation. She wanted to play a joke on her twin sister on the chairlift: she deliberately slipped off the chair and planned to hold on at the last moment.

But the weight of her skis pulled her down and she was unable to pull herself up onto the chair.

In the video you can see the incident, which was filmed by other skiers and by her twin sister's head camera.

