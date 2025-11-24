Morgan Geyser has been on the run since Saturday. Wikipedia

Police in Wisconsin are feverishly searching for Morgan Geyser, one of the 2014 "Slender Man" offenders. The 23-year-old escaped from an assisted living facility over the weekend.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Wisconsin, Morgan Geyser, known as the "Slender Man" offender, escaped from an assisted living facility.

The 23-year-old cut her electronic ankle bracelet and has been missing since Saturday night.

Geyser had been sentenced to 40 years in a psychiatric placement for a gruesome knife attack in 2014. Show more

Madison in the US state of Wisconsin has been on high alert since the weekend: Morgan Geyser, one of the two perpetrators of the infamous "Slender Man" attack in 2014, escaped from an assisted living facility in the suburb of Sun Prairie on Saturday evening. The 23-year-old was able to cut her electronic ankle bracelet and escape, police said on Sunday.

Geyser had been classified as mentally unstable and sentenced to 40 years in a psychiatric hospital. At the age of twelve, she and her then friend Anissa Weier had lured a classmate of the same age into a forest and stabbed her 19 times - in the belief that this was to appease the fictional internet character "Slender Man".

The victim dragged herself badly injured to a road, where a cyclist spotted her and immediately called the emergency services.

Last seen on Saturday

Anissa Weier received a sentence of 25 years, but was released on parole in 2021 under strict conditions for a further 25 years and finally released from electronic monitoring in 2023. Morgan Geyser, on the other hand, was sentenced to 40 years of psychiatric confinement.

After Geyser was transferred to an assisted living facility some time ago, she remained under state supervision and GPS monitoring. According to the police, she was last seen on Saturday evening at around 8 p.m. in the company of an adult acquaintance. There has been no trace of her since then.