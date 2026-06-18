The decline in births observed since 2022 continued in 2025. However, the number of births declined only slightly. The number of deaths remained relatively stable. The birth surplus decreased by 1.0 percent between 2024 and 2025.

Fewer births, fewer marriages, and fewer divorces in Switzerland. This is according to the Federal Statistical Office. (File photo)

In addition, fewer marriages and divorces were registered in Switzerland last year, as the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) further reported on Thursday.

In 2025, 78,200 live births were registered in Switzerland. That is 100 fewer, or 0.1 percent less, than in 2024. The number of births has thus declined for the fourth consecutive year, though the decline was less pronounced than in previous years (2024: –2.2 percent; 2023: –2.8 percent). The number of deaths in Switzerland remained stable in 2025 at 71,900 compared to the previous year.

The birth surplus—that is, the difference between births and deaths—remained positive at 6,300 people. It had reached its highest level in the last 25 years in 2016 at 22,900 and, according to the FSO, has been declining steadily ever since.