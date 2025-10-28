  1. Residential Customers
Mockery and jokes Slovakia introduces speed limit for pedestrians

SDA

28.10.2025 - 17:47

Pedestrians must now also adhere to speed limits in Slovakia.
Keystone

An unusual rule will come into force in Slovakia from 2026: anyone moving too fast on the sidewalk can be fined in future. The new law is intended to prevent accidents involving e-scooters - but is already causing ridicule online.

Keystone-SDA

28.10.2025, 17:47

29.10.2025, 07:36

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • From 2026, pedestrians in Slovakia will only be allowed to travel at a maximum speed of six kilometers per hour.
  • The speed limit also applies to skaters, cyclists and e-scooters, who are allowed to use sidewalks.
  • The aim is to improve safety following an increase in collisions between pedestrians and scooter riders.
Show more

In Slovakia, pedestrians will also have to adhere to a speed limit in future. This is provided for in an amendment to the traffic law, which was passed by parliament in Bratislava on Tuesday afternoon. In future, pedestrians will not be allowed to travel faster than six kilometers per hour on sidewalks in urban areas. The law will come into force on January 1, 2026.

"The main aim is to increase safety on sidewalks in view of the increasing number of collisions with scooter riders," said Lubomir Vazny, member of parliament and former transport minister from the left-wing nationalist party Direction - Slovak Social Democracy (Smer-SSD), explaining the proposed law. The new speed limit applies to pedestrians as well as skaters, scooter and e-scooter riders and cyclists, who are also allowed to use the sidewalks in Slovakia.

Plan caused head shaking and jokes

The fact that the speed limit also explicitly applies to pedestrians caused some head-shaking and jokes on the internet before the parliamentary decision, such as the joking question: "Can I fall into a speed trap if I want to catch my bus quickly?"

However, supporters pointed out that drivers would not be able to stop in time if someone unexpectedly ran across a crosswalk and that pedestrians were also to blame for many collisions with scooter riders.

