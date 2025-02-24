The smarter one gives way? Not in this case: on a Taiwanese highway, a driver is going for it: He apparently wants to merge in front of the truck driver - with fatal consequences.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dashcam footage from Taiwan shows a fatal crash when merging onto a highway.

The speed of a sedan is not sufficient to overtake the semitrailer and enter the highway in front of the truck.

A collision occurs: the driver is trapped in his car between the truck and the tunnel wall. Show more

As a driver, you have probably been confronted with this situation before: You accelerate in the merging lane and realize that there is no space in the lane to your left.

The only thing you can do now is to slow down - or you can accelerate and use a few meters of the emergency lane to pull into a gap after all. Incidentally, the latter is even permitted in this case.

Semi-trailer truck simply ignored

Recent dashcam footage from Taiwan now shows how not to do it under any circumstances: The 72-year-old driver of a sedan doesn't care about the articulated lorry next to him when he pulls into the lane - and just lets it happen.

What happens next, blue News shows you in the video.

Incidentally, the driver was only slightly injured in the crash. However, it took a while for the fire department to remove the roof of the car and free him from above.