Two airplanes have crashed again in Arizona in the USA (archive image). Bild: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

Two small planes have collided in the US state of Arizona. At least two people have been killed. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two people killed in a collision between two airplanes in the USA.

One of the planes landed without problems, while the other crashed near a runway and caught fire.

The accident took place near Marana Regional Airport outside the city of Tucson. Show more

A collision between two small planes in the US state of Arizona on Wednesday claimed the lives of at least two people. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that there were two people on board each of the planes. The accident near Marana Regional Airport outside the city of Tucson is now under investigation.

According to the NTSB, one of the planes landed without any problems, while the other one hit the ground near a runway and caught fire. The airport in Marana has two intersecting runways, but no tower. Tens of thousands of airplanes land and take off at the airport every year.

Four major aviation accidents in the last few weeks

Just last week, there was a fatal plane crash in Arizona: Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil's private jet left the runway and collided with another business jet. Neil was not on board at the time of the accident. One of the two pilots on board was killed.

Four major aviation accidents have occurred in North America in recent weeks. Most recently, a Delta plane overturned on landing in Toronto, and before that a commuter plane crashed in the state of Alaska. At the end of January, 67 people on board a passenger plane were killed when the aircraft collided with a helicopter near the capital Washington; it was the most serious aviation accident in North America since 2001.

Just one day later, on January 31, a medical transport plane with a young patient, her mother and four other people on board crashed into a residential area of Philadelphia and exploded in a fireball. The crash killed seven people, including everyone on board, and injured 19 others.