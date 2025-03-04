The Austrian police are currently investigating the circumstances of the accident. Symbolbild: Keystone

A small plane has crashed in Zell am See, Austria. There was one person on board. The circumstances are still unclear.

Dominik Müller

In the early hours of Tuesday afternoon, a small plane crashed at the airfield in Zell am See, Austria. This was reported by the emergency services. The fire department, police and Red Cross have all been called out.

The accident happened during the approach to the airfield. The plane crashed onto a meadow right next to the tarmac. According to the emergency services, the plane did not take off from Austria and only a stopover was planned in Zell am See.

There was one person in the small plane, but their condition is not yet known.

The accident site is closed. The background to the accident is currently being investigated.