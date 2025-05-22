A small plane has crashed in San Diego, causing several houses to burn. Screenshot cbs8.com

A small plane crashed into a residential area of San Diego on Wednesday morning. Rescue workers concentrated on rescuing survivors.

Lea Oetiker

On Wednesday morning (local time), a small plane crashed into a residential area of San Diego in dense fog, leaving several houses in flames.

According to the fire department, around 15 houses caught fire and entire blocks were evacuated. Deputy Fire Chief Dan Eddy reported leaking jet fuel and poor visibility: "You could barely see anything."

On the morning of May 22, 2025, a small business jet, believed to be a Cessna Citation S/II with the callsign “N666DS,” crashed into the Tierrasanta military housing community in San Diego while attempting to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.



Authorities have… https://t.co/wEI23VWD6J pic.twitter.com/923NUQpRKi — Intel Tower🗽 (@inteltower) May 22, 2025

The US aviation authority confirmed the crash, but has not yet been able to provide any information on the number of victims. Rescue workers were concentrating on rescuing survivors.

The plane had room for six to eight people, but it is unclear how many were injured on board or on the ground. The fog is considered a possible cause of the accident.