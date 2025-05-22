  1. Residential Customers
Rescue operation underway in San Diego Small plane crashes into residential area - 15 houses on fire

Lea Oetiker

22.5.2025

A small plane has crashed in San Diego, causing several houses to burn.
A small plane has crashed in San Diego, causing several houses to burn.
Screenshot cbs8.com

A small plane crashed into a residential area of San Diego on Wednesday morning. Rescue workers concentrated on rescuing survivors.

22.05.2025, 15:23

22.05.2025, 15:28

On Wednesday morning (local time), a small plane crashed into a residential area of San Diego in dense fog, leaving several houses in flames.

According to the fire department, around 15 houses caught fire and entire blocks were evacuated. Deputy Fire Chief Dan Eddy reported leaking jet fuel and poor visibility: "You could barely see anything."

The US aviation authority confirmed the crash, but has not yet been able to provide any information on the number of victims. Rescue workers were concentrating on rescuing survivors.

The plane had room for six to eight people, but it is unclear how many were injured on board or on the ground. The fog is considered a possible cause of the accident.