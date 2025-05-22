Rescue operation underway in San DiegoSmall plane crashes into residential area - 15 houses on fire
22.5.2025
A small plane crashed into a residential area of San Diego on Wednesday morning. Rescue workers concentrated on rescuing survivors.
On Wednesday morning (local time), a small plane crashed into a residential area of San Diego in dense fog, leaving several houses in flames.
According to the fire department, around 15 houses caught fire and entire blocks were evacuated. Deputy Fire Chief Dan Eddy reported leaking jet fuel and poor visibility: "You could barely see anything."
On the morning of May 22, 2025, a small business jet, believed to be a Cessna Citation S/II with the callsign “N666DS,” crashed into the Tierrasanta military housing community in San Diego while attempting to land at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.