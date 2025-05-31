A small plane has crashed into a house in the middle of a residential area of Kleinenbroich (NRW). The pilot had reported engine problems shortly beforehand. The emergency services are on the scene with a large contingent.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Small plane crashes into residential building: On Saturday morning, a small plane crashed directly into a residential building in Kleinenbroich near Mönchengladbach.

Pilot reported technical problems: Shortly before the crash, the pilot had reported engine problems; he was approaching Mönchengladbach Airport.

Large-scale operation on site: rescue workers secured the crash site, there is currently no official information about possible injuries or fatalities. Show more

A small plane crashed directly into a residential building on Saturday morning - in the middle of the Kleinenbroich district of Mönchengladbach. The incident triggered a large-scale operation by the emergency services. Two people were killed in the accident. One person was probably the pilot, said a police spokesman in Neuss.

According to information from "Bild", the pilot was on his way to land in Mönchengladbach when he suddenly reported engine problems from the air. Shortly afterwards, disaster struck on the ground.

An airplane crashed into a residential building. Sascha Rixkens/Einsatzreport Niederrhein/dpa

The police, fire department and rescue services immediately rushed to the scene of the accident. The situation was secured and initial investigations were initiated in the destroyed house. It is still completely unclear whether there were any people in the building at the time of the crash.

