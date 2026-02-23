  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Mexico chaos in the video Smoke over Puerto Vallarta - cartel reacts with violence

Fabienne Berner

23.2.2026

Roadblocks, burning cars and destroyed stores: Mexico is in a state of emergency following the death of drug boss "El Mencho". Find out more about the chaos and violence in the video.

23.02.2026, 13:34

23.02.2026, 13:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Following the death of drug lord "El Mencho", there are nationwide riots in Mexico.
  • Experts speak of a demonstration of power by the CJNG. Cartel members set up roadblocks and set fire to vehicles.
  • Authorities called on the population to stay at home. Schools in several states remained closed at the start of the week.
Show more

More on the topic

More from the department

Embassies warn citizens. Mexico's most powerful drug lord killed - escalation of violence in the country

Embassies warn citizensMexico's most powerful drug lord killed - escalation of violence in the country

Who was

Who was "El Mencho"?This dead drug boss plunges Mexico into chaos

Escalation of violence in Mexico. Tourists forced to flee Guadalajara airport

Escalation of violence in MexicoTourists forced to flee Guadalajara airport