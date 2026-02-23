Roadblocks, burning cars and destroyed stores: Mexico is in a state of emergency following the death of drug boss "El Mencho". Find out more about the chaos and violence in the video.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Following the death of drug lord "El Mencho", there are nationwide riots in Mexico.
- Experts speak of a demonstration of power by the CJNG. Cartel members set up roadblocks and set fire to vehicles.
- Authorities called on the population to stay at home. Schools in several states remained closed at the start of the week.
