Roadblocks, burning cars and destroyed stores: Mexico is in a state of emergency following the death of drug boss "El Mencho". Find out more about the chaos and violence in the video.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the death of drug lord "El Mencho", there are nationwide riots in Mexico.

Experts speak of a demonstration of power by the CJNG. Cartel members set up roadblocks and set fire to vehicles.

Authorities called on the population to stay at home. Schools in several states remained closed at the start of the week. Show more

More on the topic