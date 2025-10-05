Smugglers use drones and weather balloons to transport counterfeit or stolen goods across national borders. FUNKE Foto Services/Tanja Pickartz

In the middle of the night, more than 20 smuggling balloons from Belarus disrupt air traffic in Vilnius - flights are canceled, passengers are stranded and the authorities chase after floating cigarette packages.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Smugglers sent over 20 balloons with counterfeit cigarettes from Belarus to Lithuania on Sunday night.

The operation led to a six-hour interruption of air traffic at Vilnius Airport.

Around 30 flights were canceled, diverted or delayed. Show more

More than 20 balloons used to smuggle counterfeit cigarettes from Belarus to Lithuania disrupted traffic at the airport in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Sunday night. "Air traffic at Vilnius Airport was disrupted from 10.15 p.m. on Saturday (local time; 9.15 p.m. CEST) until 4.40 a.m. on Sunday," said Darius Buta from the national crisis management authority on Sunday.

Around 30 flights were canceled, diverted or delayed, he added. Buta said around 25 balloons had entered Lithuanian airspace, including two near the airport. By Sunday morning, eleven balloons carrying cigarette loads had already been found.

Similar balloons had already landed in Lithuania earlier in the year, including at the airport. Border guards have had the right to shoot them down since 2024.

Weather balloon or explosives drone?

Smugglers use weather balloons to bring packs of Belarusian cigarettes into Lithuania, which are then sold in the EU, where tobacco is more expensive. Last year, the authorities registered 966 such balloons, this year already 544, Buta said.

"The use of drones and weather balloons by smugglers is considered a criminal act, but not an act of sabotage or provocation," added the crisis authority representative.

In July, drones launched in two incidents in neighboring Belarus penetrated the airspace of the Baltic state and EU and NATO member Lithuania. One of the drones was packed with explosives. Since then, the country has reacted sensitively to airspace violations.