Two men get into difficulties at an altitude of over 3000 meters in the Stubai Alps. Their clothing was completely unsuitable - the mountain rescue team calls it a bizarre mission.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two men from Brazil and Israel were left exhausted and hypothermic after a mountain tour in the Stubai Alps.

Due to dense fog, a rescue by helicopter was initially not possible - the mountain rescue team climbed up on foot.

The hikers were wearing shorts, trainers and low shoes - a risky miscalculation. Show more

A high alpine tour turned into a risky adventure for two inexperienced mountain hikers in Tyrol on Monday. The group of four had set off from the Amberger Hütte (2135 m) in the morning and wanted to hike over the Hinterer Daunkopf (3225 m) to the Dresdner Hütte (approx. 2300 m). But the plan failed at an altitude of around 3000 meters, according to the Tyrol police.

At around 1.50 p.m., two of the participants - a 34-year-old Brazilian and a 27-year-old Israeli - made an emergency call. Both were at the end of their tether. The other two hikers decided to return to the Amberger Hütte on their own.

An air rescue was initially not possible due to dense fog. The emergency services from the Neustift mountain rescue team were flown to the Daunjochbahn mountain station and climbed up to the hikers from there.

What awaited the rescuers there is described by the police as "bizarre": the two men were uninjured, but completely undressed. One was wearing shorts and low shoes, the other was wearing sneakers. Both were clearly hypothermic.

After the rescue, they hiked on

After a brief treatment on the mountain, they were taken below the fog line and flown down into the valley by the Libelle police helicopter. In Gries im Sulztal, a doctor examined the men - there was no further medical need.

What happened next is hardly comprehensible to many mountain professionals: The two tourists decided to climb back up to the Amberger Hütte on their own the same day - despite the obvious planning error beforehand.

The Tyrol Mountain Rescue Service regularly warns against recklessness in the mountains, especially on alpine crossings over 3000 meters. Solid preparation, suitable equipment and realistic self-assessment are absolutely essential - even in supposedly good weather.