Record-breaking queues of cars and a skier in front of the famous Sacré-Coeur church: snow and ice in the north-west and center of France make for extraordinary situations.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The winter weather has caused more than 1000 kilometers of traffic jams in the greater Paris area.

The weather conditions also had an impact on air traffic, as the number of flights at Charles des Gaulle and Orly airports had to be reduced by 15 percent into the evening. Show more

The winter weather caused more than 1000 kilometers of traffic jams in the greater Paris area. According to the Sytadin traffic service, the mark was exceeded in the late afternoon. On average, traffic jams in the region are only around 250 kilometers long at this time of day. The length of the traffic jams decreased again during the evening.

Drivers in the region were subject to a stricter speed limit due to the adverse weather conditions: according to an order from the Paris police prefecture, they were allowed to drive a maximum of 80 kilometers per hour. Snowfall and ice also had the north-west of France - Normandy and Brittany - firmly in their grip. Traffic was disrupted there too.

Bus services interrupted in Paris

In Paris, bus services were also temporarily disrupted, according to the RATP public transport company. There were also disruptions on regional rail routes.

The weather conditions also had an impact on air traffic, as the number of flights at Charles des Gaulle and Orly airports had to be reduced by 15 percent into the evening, according to French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot. The reason for this was that the runways had to be cleared and the aircraft de-iced.

However, the blanket of snow in the French capital not only caused trouble, but also pleasure: At the famous Sacré-Coeur basilica, which is located on Montmartre hill, passers-by marveled at a skier who used the slope for a descent, including a jump.