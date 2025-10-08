Extreme mountaineer Karl Egloff knows the region around and on Mount Everest. "The stranded people have to work as a team," he says from his experience. Picture: karlegloff.com

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the world's highest mountain since Sunday evening. The storm in the Himalayas has already claimed at least one life. Swiss extreme mountaineer Karl Egloff was only there in the spring. "There are several factors that have led to this situation," he says in an interview with blue News.

Samuel Walder

The mountain world in the Himalayas fascinates and attracts thousands of tourists, trekking groups and mountaineers every year. Autumn is a popular time for expeditions. But it can be dangerous on Mount Everest. During the night from Sunday to Monday, a heavy snowstorm lashed the Tibetan side of the mountain. According to media reports, hundreds of people were sealed off and have been stuck in the snow ever since.

350 people have been rescued so far, but the rescue teams are still searching. On Monday, the media reported the first death.

One person who knows the region and the natural forces of the Himalayas is Karl Egloff. He is an extreme mountaineer and mountain guide from Switzerland. He was last on Everest in spring 2025. As the weather had also changed for him, he had to end his journey early at the base camp (5,150 m above sea level).

Rescue teams are making slow progress

He told blue News: "According to my information, the stranded people are on the Tibetan side in the Everest region." The people are therefore not on the mountain itself. "The situation is precarious," he continues. The reason: some of the trekkers' and Sherpas' equipment on the Tibetan side is not designed for extreme situations. Egloff has already observed people setting off with inadequate footwear and only one water bottle.

Karl Egloff was on Mount Everest in spring 2025. Picture: karlegloff.com

But how did it get this far? Speculation is rife on the internet. But Egloff believes it would be wrong to look for someone to blame. "Neither people nor the weather are to blame. We don't know all the factors - and the weather is unpredictable in the mountains," he explains. Even with good equipment, you reach your limits in this area.

"There are several factors that have led to this situation," explains Egloff. Firstly, you can never predict the weather in the mountains one hundred percent. Secondly, the monsoon came much earlier than expected this year.

To make matters worse, helicopters are unable to take off due to the weather. According to Egloff, it is customary on the Tibetan side to drive up to a certain point and only then continue on foot. However, the snow meant that no road was passable. "The rescue teams are also on foot. But it is still raining heavily and they are only making slow progress, if they can get through the snow at all," says Egloff.

"The altitude is a sensitive issue"

According to the extreme mountaineer, it is not only the people who are slowly reaching their limits, but also the yaks that accompany them on their journey. "It's important to work in a team in a situation like this". Well-equipped people should look out for less well-equipped people. "A mass camp should also be set up. That way you can keep each other warm," says Egloff.

Almost 1,000 trapped on Tibetan side of Mount Everest by blizzard



Hundreds of local villagers and rescue teams have been deployed to clear out snow blocking access to the area which sits at an altitude of more than 4,900 metres. pic.twitter.com/eaBhWtP2CI — Ravi Chaturvedi (@Ravi4Bharat) October 5, 2025

If you are at an altitude of almost 5,000 meters for a long time, the air will eventually get to you. Egloff says: "The body becomes weaker. You feel the cold much more. You need a lot more sleep and are hungrier." He experienced this himself at the time.

The body also needs enough water. "You should melt snow and drink continuously. If you burn something, you should make a fire," advises the mountain guide. And if you have enough resources, you should always eat something so that the calories you consume at this altitude are regularly supplied to your body.

At the moment, you have to wait and see how the situation develops. "At some point, however, there has to come a point where you discuss things as a team and, if necessary, get to safety on your own," says Egloff. Because waiting for rescue could be too late at some point.

