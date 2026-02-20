"Due to heavy snowfall, flight connections to and from Vienna are currently being disrupted," says the Vienna Schwechat Airport website. Nothing is running until at least midday.
Webcam images show parked aircraft covered in snow and thick white on the runways and tarmac.
"We recommend that all passengers check the current status of their flight with the respective airline. Passengers whose flights have been canceled are asked not to come to the airport," can be read on the airport website. That doesn't sound as if there will be alternative connections soon.
Flights to Vienna are shown as diverted or canceled on the arrivals board. The majority of departures are canceled, only a few are reported as delayed.