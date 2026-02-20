Nothing works at Vienna Airport Airport Wien Screenshot Webcam

Vienna Airport has suspended operations due to heavy snowfall. Nothing will work until at least midday.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vienna Airport has been forced to suspend operations due to heavy snowfall.

Operations should only be possible again from midday.

Arriving aircraft have been diverted to other airports. Numerous flights to and from Vienna have been canceled. Show more

"Due to heavy snowfall, flight connections to and from Vienna are currently being disrupted," says the Vienna Schwechat Airport website. Nothing is running until at least midday.

Webcam images show parked aircraft covered in snow and thick white on the runways and tarmac.

"We recommend that all passengers check the current status of their flight with the respective airline. Passengers whose flights have been canceled are asked not to come to the airport," can be read on the airport website. That doesn't sound as if there will be alternative connections soon.

Flights to Vienna are shown as diverted or canceled on the arrivals board. The majority of departures are canceled, only a few are reported as delayed.