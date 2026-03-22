  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Miraculously survived Snowmobile rider plunges 270 meters into the depths

Adrian Kammer

22.3.2026

A spectacular accident occurred at a snowmobile event in Canada: A rider fell over a cliff and got off surprisingly lightly.

22.03.2026, 19:30

At this year's Big Iron Chute Out in Revelstoke, Canada, rider Taylor Hoffmann was lucky to survive a heavy fall.

The event is considered one of the toughest snowmobile formats in North America. It takes place in the backcountry, far away from groomed slopes. The athletes choose their own line through deep snow and try to conquer the steepest slopes possible or impress with spectacular tricks.

Video of the fall goes viral

Footage shows Hoffmann setting off at high speed, losing control in the steep terrain and crashing. The clip spreads rapidly on social media.

More videos from the department

More on the topic

Unusually high number of victims. Already 127 avalanche deaths in Europe this winter

Unusually high number of victimsAlready 127 avalanche deaths in Europe this winter

Life-saving tips. Seconds make the difference - how to survive an avalanche

Life-saving tipsSeconds make the difference - how to survive an avalanche

Video shows descent. Avalanche thunders down onto the piste and takes skiers with it

Video shows descentAvalanche thunders down onto the piste and takes skiers with it