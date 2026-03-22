A spectacular accident occurred at a snowmobile event in Canada: A rider fell over a cliff and got off surprisingly lightly.

Adrian Kammer

At this year's Big Iron Chute Out in Revelstoke, Canada, rider Taylor Hoffmann was lucky to survive a heavy fall.

The event is considered one of the toughest snowmobile formats in North America. It takes place in the backcountry, far away from groomed slopes. The athletes choose their own line through deep snow and try to conquer the steepest slopes possible or impress with spectacular tricks.

Video of the fall goes viral

Footage shows Hoffmann setting off at high speed, losing control in the steep terrain and crashing. The clip spreads rapidly on social media.

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