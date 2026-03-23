Expert to clarify fatal accident with soccer goal - Gallery A soccer goal fell on a boy in Erlangen. Image: dpa The cause of the accident is still unclear. Image: dpa Expert to clarify fatal accident with soccer goal - Gallery A soccer goal fell on a boy in Erlangen. Image: dpa The cause of the accident is still unclear. Image: dpa

Tragic accident before a football match in Germany: a mobile goal crashes into a seven-year-old boy. The child is critically injured and later dies in hospital. The exact circumstances are still unclear.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A seven-year-old boy is critically injured by a falling soccer goal in Erlangen and later dies in hospital.

The police have started an investigation and an expert is to clarify the exact course of the accident.

Out of respect for the accident, all junior games in the region are canceled. Show more

A tragic accident has shaken football in Germany: a seven-year-old boy died in Erlangen after a mobile football goal fell on him. According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon before the scheduled match on a sports field in the Bruck district.

The child was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died a short time later. The exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear. The criminal investigation department has started an investigation and an expert has been called in on behalf of the public prosecutor's office.

"There are different variants that we are trying to unravel," explained a police spokesperson according to the dpa news agency. Among other things, it is unclear how many people were at the gate at the time of the accident and what exactly had happened in front of it.

At the same time, a so-called death investigation is underway. It is currently unclear whether a specific person can be held responsible for the child's death. The authorities expect the first results in the course of the week.

The shock runs deep at the club

The accident also has a direct impact on regional football operations. As the Bavarian Football Association stated in a letter, all junior matches in the Erlangen/Pegnitzgrund football district were canceled on Sunday. "We are all deeply shocked and stunned. We are at a loss for words," it says. The association announced that football would be suspended for the time being.

The boy's club, FSV Erlangen-Bruck, is also deeply shocked. In a statement on Instagram, the club wrote: "The whole club is in deep mourning and our thoughts are with his family. Rest in peace." On Sunday, numerous people gathered at the club grounds, laid flowers and remembered the child.

According to the association, it is not yet clear whether the boy was on the pitch as a player or spectator. What is certain, however, is that such accidents are rare, but they do happen again and again. There have already been several cases in Germany in the past where children have died as a result of falling goals.