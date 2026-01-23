At what age are you old enough for TikTok, Snapchat, and the like? Experts have been asked by the European Commission to determine whether a social media ban is necessary. Their answers are also important for the debate in Germany.

Experts will present a report today (10:00 a.m.) to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, offering groundbreaking advice on the possible introduction of a minimum age requirement for social media. The recommendations could also prove decisive in the German debate over a social media ban for children and adolescents.

Answers to the most important questions:

What should the experts clarify?

Commission President von der Leyen wants to hear from experts on how children and young people can be better protected online. She had accused the major online platforms of making children dependent on their products for profit.

The German politician therefore spoke out in favor of stricter age limits and cited Australia as a possible model. There, a social media ban for those under 16 has been in effect since December. The expert panel convened by the European Commission in March is thus tasked with issuing a recommendation on whether such a statutory minimum age for social media is also necessary in the EU and, if so, how the Brussels authorities should structure it.

Why are these suggestions important?

The report could now provide von der Leyen with further arguments to justify an age limit and, by extension, an infringement on the rights of minors. This expert opinion could also serve as a basis for argumentation when dealing with member states. For even though countries such as France, Austria, and Spain are already planning national laws, other EU member states remain skeptical about how effective a ban would be.

However, Brussels is keen to avoid excessive fragmentation—that is, to prevent the 27 member states from having different rules. Here, too, the experts’ recommendations could point the way forward and hold out the prospect of an EU-wide solution. Ultimately, it is up to the European Commission and its President to decide to what extent to follow the experts’ advice. A legislative proposal from Brussels is expected by fall at the latest.

Can Germany impose its own ban on social media?

In principle, Germany is allowed to dictate to the public the minimum age at which social media use is permitted. In that case, parents would have to monitor whether their children are following the rules. However, many politicians in the member states want to hold the major platforms—such as TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and others—accountable—essentially giving them the role of gatekeepers.

However, only the EU can legally require online giants to implement age verification. The European Commission enforces the Digital Rights and Markets Act against them. National laws must therefore not overlap with EU rules. Just last week, the European Commission objected to France’s plan to ban social media for children and adolescents under the age of 15. The proposed legislation conflicted with EU rules and must now be amended.

How did the experts arrive at their assessment?

Over the past four months, the report’s authors consulted with researchers, legal experts, and stakeholders from various disciplines—including children’s rights, health, and IT. The aim was also to give young people themselves a voice. In addition, the analysis took into account evidence from ongoing proceedings against major online platforms regarding potential violations of EU digital regulations.

The two authors of the report are German researcher Jörg Fegert, medical director of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Ulm University Hospital, and French researcher Maria Melchior. She is an epidemiologist at a government institution in France and also focuses on the mental health of children and adolescents.

How could a social media ban work from a technical standpoint?

An EU app is likely to play a major role here. The EUDI-Wallet digital wallet is set to become available in Germany in early 2027. It will include a feature for age verification. Users will be able to prove they are of a certain minimum age without having to store personal data such as their name or date of birth or share it with major online platforms. This age verification feature could also be important for enforcing existing rules.

What rules are there already?

Popular platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and others fall under the European Digital Services Act (DSA). Article 28 (“Online Protection of Minors”) of the DSA requires online giants to take “appropriate and proportionate measures” to protect minors.

In addition, the European Commission requires online services to comply with their own terms of use. For data protection reasons, these terms often restrict access to the platforms to users aged 13 and older. Proceedings are therefore already underway against Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram. So age limits would not, in fact, be anything new.