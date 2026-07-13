Internet
Social Media: EU Experts Call for Age Restrictions Up to 13
Several EU countries are already planning to introduce national regulations governing access to social media platforms. (File photo)
German Press Agency
Experts commissioned by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recommend restricting access to social media for children under 13 in all member states. According to a report presented in Brussels, the use of social media and other digital services by children under this age limit should only take place under parental supervision or in an educational setting, and for limited periods of time.