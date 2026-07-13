Child Protection on the Internet: Experts commissioned by the European Commission have examined whether stricter age restrictions are needed for social media. What is their recommendation, and what are the next steps?

Experts commissioned by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recommend restricting access to social media for children under 13 in all member states. According to a report presented in Brussels, the use of social media and other digital services by children under this age limit should only take place under parental supervision or in an educational setting, and for limited periods of time.

The experts advocate allowing member states to set higher age limits in addition to the EU-wide baseline regulations. “Country-specific, precautionary additional access restrictions for those over 13 could even provide an incentive for providers to develop services more quickly that are safe from the outset,” said the report’s co-author, Jörg Fegert, medical director of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Ulm University Hospital.

Starting at age 13, adolescents should have increasingly independent access to age-appropriate social media platforms. However, such platforms must include standard safety measures, the German researcher added. For young children, experts advise against using social media entirely until the age of two.

Von der Leyen: Proposal After the Summer

Von der Leyen said that phased access for different age groups should be considered. She emphasized that there is already consensus that there must be a minimum age at which children are allowed to use social media. During the presentation of the report, the German politician announced that the Brussels authorities would propose a plan after the summer.

The proposal is also crucial for the debate in Germany, as the Brussels authorities have prerogative in certain areas of digital policy. Von der Leyen did not provide any details at this time. She said they would read the report carefully.

The CDU politician is considered an advocate for stricter rules governing minors' use of social media. The report provides her with further arguments in support of this. The commission president emphasized: “It is quite clear that we need age-appropriate restrictions for platforms.”

Germany cannot impose new regulations on platforms

Germany may indeed dictate to its population the minimum age at which social media is permitted—but then parents would have to monitor whether their children are following the rules. However, anyone who wants to hold major platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, and others accountable and assign them the role of gatekeepers will need backing from Brussels, since the European Commission is primarily responsible for regulating these major platforms.

The Brussels authorities can currently require the online giants to technically enforce certain age limits. Individual member states cannot enact new rules that conflict with EU law. According to the European Commission, France must therefore now amend its proposed legislation banning social media for children and adolescents under the age of 15.

Experts: Enforce Existing Rules

Age restrictions and measures to protect children and young people would not be entirely new. Popular platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and others fall under the European Digital Services Act (DSA). Article 28 of the DSA, titled “Online Protection of Minors,” requires online giants to take “appropriate and proportionate measures” to protect minors.

In addition, the European Commission requires online services to comply with their own terms of use. For data protection reasons, these terms often restrict access to the platforms to users aged 13 and older. As a result, the Brussels authorities have already launched proceedings against Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram. However, in their report, the experts advocate for more consistent enforcement of the existing rules.

The Union Faction Sees a Need for Action – The Left Opposes Checks

Following the report’s publication, the Union parliamentary group feels its position has been reinforced. “The proposal by the EU expert panel underscores the need for action to improve child protection online,” said Anja Weisgerber (CSU), deputy chair of the parliamentary group, in an interview with the *Rheinische Post*.

In contrast, the Left Party voiced criticism in the newspaper. Mandatory age verification constitutes a massive infringement on fundamental rights, said education policy spokesperson Nicole Gohlke.

Criticism and Praise from Bavaria

CSU leader Markus Söder expressed openness to the recommendations. “I think it’s right that we’re discussing restrictions at this point,” said the Bavarian Minister-President. Söder praised the fact that the proposal no longer includes restrictions for older children up to age 16, as had been previously discussed or, for example, implemented in Australia. In the past, there had been repeated criticism from within the CSU regarding a ban on social media for young people.

In contrast, Bavaria’s Minister for Digital Affairs, Fabian Mehring (Free Voters), stood by his opposition to the age limit: “Most major platforms already have a minimum age of 13, so the problem isn’t a lack of rules, but a lack of enforcement.”