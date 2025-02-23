Robert Habeck shakes his head - and ends up attacking Alice Weidel. The first round of party leaders after the federal elections in Germany is a talking point. blue News provides you with an overview.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Germany has voted: The CDU/CSU is the strongest party ahead of the AfD.

There are also heated discussions in the "Berlin Round Table" with the party leaders. Show more

It is the first major exchange of blows between the leaders of Germany's major parties after the election. In the "Berliner Runde" on ARD and ZDF, the party leaders face questions and analyze the election.

There are a few moments that are likely to give rise to further discussion. blue News provides you with an overview.

The "Berliner Runde" on Sunday evening. Picture: Keystone

Habeck just shakes his head

A verbal exchange between CDU leader Friedrich Merz and Green Party politician Robert Habeck caused a stir right from the start.

At a rally on Saturday, Merz spoke of "green and left-wing nutcases" who were "running around in the world". "They should run around out there, but they have nothing to do with the majority of the population," said Merz on Saturday.

On Sunday, the election winner was asked again about his statement. He had been addressing the demonstrators, not potential coalition partners. "I did not attack the SPD as a party, there is no reason to complain," he clarified. At the same time, he emphasized his willingness to engage in "reasonable" talks with the SPD and the Greens.

When Merz begins to explain, Habeck demonstratively shakes his head. When asked by the moderators, he reacts irritably: "It doesn't matter now, does it?" Merz counters dryly: "Oh, you know, I haven't always been treated with cotton balls. If anyone is allowed to complain, it's me."

Two farewells in a big round

FDP leader Lindner is likely to say goodbye. Picture: Keystone

FDP leader Christian Lindner surprises with a clear announcement: if his party fails to reach the 5 percent hurdle, he will retire from politics. "I see the current results and the development. If we don't make it, the FDP should have the opportunity to reposition itself. I won't stand in the way of that."

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is still in office, is also drawing conclusions from the election defeat. When asked whether it was a mistake to run again, he replied: "I don't think so. I felt a great deal of solidarity - but we clearly lost." He had only run for the chancellorship, "and I didn't succeed. That will remain the case in the near future." One thing is certain: Scholz will probably also withdraw.

Weidel believes new elections will be held soon

AfD leader Alice Weidel declares her party's election result a "huge success". "We have only been active for twelve years, which is a huge success for us," she says, pointing out that many voters want a coalition with the CDU/CSU. But Merz and CSU leader Markus Söder make it unmistakably clear that this will not happen.

Alice Weidel on Sunday evening. Picture: Keystone

"I am not putting the legacy of 75 years of the Federal Republic to the test because of a so-called alternative," emphasized Merz. Söder adds: "Out of the euro, closer to Russia - no, we'll become a vassal state of Russia, nobody wants that."

Weidel is then combative. As Merz ruled out a coalition with the AfD, he would fail resoundingly. "We won't have to wait four years for new elections because Mr Merz won't be able to implement anything." The CDU leader countered sharply: "The AfD is not interested in solutions at all, but only ever focuses on escalating the problems. I will thwart this game."

Merz mocks Habeck

There is also a heated debate between CSU leader Markus Söder and Robert Habeck. Habeck talks about his controversial heating law, which he believes has cost the Greens votes - as have the recent attacks in Germany.

Söder reacts promptly: "Well, that's completely absurd to compare any kind of thermal insulation with migration and attacks." And adds with mockery: "But maybe it was just a slip of the tongue."

The Ukraine war gets loud

The discussion finally escalates when Alice Weidel raises the question of guilt in the Ukraine war. "The blame was too one-sided right from the start," she says and calls for Russia's historical perspective to be given greater consideration.

Habeck does not accept this. "People are watching," he interrupts her. "You don't invade a country." Weidel replies: "What is your solution?" Habeck remains clear: "You can't relativize Putin as a warmonger."

Söder also takes issue with Weidel: "Using history to relativize such events is wrong. There is absolutely no justification for murder and deaths. We must defend our values." Both Habeck and Söder are loud and resolute in their opposition to Weidel - the moderators have to stop further exchanges due to time constraints.

Merz unpacks full broadside against Trump

Merz considers the US interference in the German election campaign to be just as serious as Russia's actions. "The interventions from Washington were no less dramatic and drastic and ultimately outrageous than the interventions we saw from Moscow," he says.

It is clear that Ukraine must continue to be helped. "I hope that someone in the White House will think about it a bit and realize that you can't simply negotiate with Russia," says Merz - a frontal attack on President Donald Trump. "We have to find joint solutions, and as long as that is not possible, we must continue to help Ukraine."

But, Merz also points out: "I'm not sure what the American government's position on this war will be in the coming months."