Venezuela's former President Nicolás Maduro is led from a helicopter to be taken to federal court in Manhattan on Jan. 5, 2026. Image: Keystone/WABC via AP

On platforms such as Polymarket, you can bet on whether an event will happen. A lucrative bet on Nicolás Maduro losing power aroused insider suspicions. Now the government is cracking down.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A US soldier involved in the military operation to arrest Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is alleged to have used confidential information for a lucrative online bet.

The soldier was charged with using his access to classified information to earn more than 400,000 US dollars on the prediction platform Polymarket, the federal prosecutor's office in New York announced on Thursday.

The suspiciously successful bet caused a stir in January.

The soldier could face decades in prison. Show more

A US soldier involved in the military operation to arrest Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is alleged to have used confidential information for a lucrative online bet. The soldier was charged with using his access to classified information to earn more than 400,000 US dollars on the prediction platform Polymarket, the federal prosecutor's office in New York announced on Thursday.

The soldier used his information on the Polymarket platform, on which you can place bets on the occurrence of certain events based on the principle of stock market contracts. According to the statement of claim, the soldier bet a good 33,000 dollars, among other things, that Maduro would no longer be in office at the end of January and that US troops would be deployed in Venezuela at the same time. This earned him almost 410,000 dollars.

Guesswork since January

The suspiciously successful bet caused a stir in January. The indictment could solve the mystery of which insider was behind it. Among other things, the soldier is accused of violating rules against using non-public government information for business. He is facing decades in prison at the top of the list.

According to the indictment, the soldier smuggled his profits through a cryptocurrency account abroad - and also applied to Polymarket to close his account in order to conceal his identity.

Controversial platforms

The prediction platforms Polymarket and Kalshi are currently controversial in the USA. Some states are trying to regulate such services like betting services. The trade regulator CFTC, on the other hand, insists that they are more like exchanges and considers itself responsible. The CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) also took the soldier to court.

Maduro was arrested by US troops in the capital Caracas at the beginning of January and flown out to New York. He has been charged there with "drug terrorism", among other things.