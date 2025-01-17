Language and adaptation problems are apparently causing friction between Russians and North Koreans. Moscow's soldiers allegedly don't have a high opinion of their Asian comrades - but the Ukrainians do.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you A source tells a South Korean portal that some Russians consider North Korean soldiers to be "subhuman".

"Ideological instability": some North Koreans are reportedly mentally degrading, putting Pyongyang on alert.

Ukrainian soldiers report that North Koreans are more likely to kill themselves than be arrested.

The Asians are described by Ukrainians as well-trained, fearless and motivated.

In Kursk, the Russians are on the advance thanks to support from Pyongyang. Show more

The North Korean soldiers are actually supposed to help the Russian army, but cooperation in the field is apparently more complicated than expected. "Reports from the front show that some Russian soldiers basically consider their North Korean colleagues to be sub-human," a source told the online portal "Daily NK".

This is fueled by the deteriorating condition of the men Pyongyang has deployed: "Since late December, the authorities [in North Korea] have been alarmed by reports that soldiers in the field are showing signs of extreme fear of death, cultural adjustment difficulties and signs of ideological instability."

Russia: The Ukrainian army countered a massive assault by North Korean troops in the Kursk region, who wanted to infiltrate the line of contact.



Here are the North Koreans 😂😏👇 pic.twitter.com/XFdqBorVnT — Vatnik Lobo (@VatnikLobo91) January 15, 2025

This contrasts with the time when the Asians had just arrived on the European battlefield: They had mentally degraded greatly, the Daily NK source knows: "As casualties mount, soldiers in the field struggle with psychological stress and problems adapting."

Footage from Russian channels. Over 100 wounded North Korean soldiers are being treated at the Emergency Clinical Hospital on Pirogov Street in Kursk. A separate floor and special meals have been allocated for them. pic.twitter.com/roKbtzqWQH — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) December 17, 2024

The insecure Asians would then encounter self-confident members of the Russian army who seem to think little of the support. "The authorities believe this is due to the visibly defeated attitude of the North Koreans and their inability to overcome the rifts in communication."

"They have everything a good infantryman needs"

To keep up morale, Pyongyang reportedly wants to send more high-ranking officers to keep the troops in line. It is remarkable that the Ukrainians paint a completely different picture of the Asians than some Russians do: According to them, the North Koreans are well-trained, fearless and motivated.

🇺🇦🇰🇵 These were dropped by #Ukrainian drones in the #Kursk region, telling North Koreans to surrender pic.twitter.com/0qXKnxye3c — Mг Oгcinatoг 🇺🇸🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@MrOrcinator) January 14, 2025

"When they saw that their capture was imminent, they blew themselves up," explains Lieutenant Colonel Jaroslaw Chepurnji to Politico."They are young, motivated, physically fit, brave and good with small arms. They are also disciplined. They have everything a good infantryman needs."

‼️North Koreans captured on the Kursk front:



“Our warriors captured North Korean soldiers on the Kursk front. These are two soldiers who, although wounded, survived, were taken to Kyiv, and are communicating with Security Service of Ukraine investigators.



This task was not… pic.twitter.com/7SypVEYT88 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) January 11, 2025

Yuri Bondar from the 80th Air Assault Brigade echoes this sentiment. "The enemy won't surrender," the Ukrainian writes on Facebook. "They eliminate themselves according to the same pattern: a grenade to the head and off they go. Those who remain on the battlefield are doused with flammable liquid and burned."

Wagner mercenaries compared to "children"

The North Koreans should not be underestimated, says Bondar. "One commander said that compared to the soldiers from North Korea, the Wagner mercenaries in 2022 were just children. And I believe him." Incidentally, one of the only two North Koreans captured so far wants to stay in Ukraine, while the other wants to return home.

#Ukraine battles on inside #Russia, facing waves of tanks, drones and North Koreanshttps://t.co/ssfepfomT2

Ukrainian soldiers describe fierce clashes as Russian forces try to retake territory in the #Kursk region, and say that North #Korean troops fight with fearless discipline pic.twitter.com/1XZVwb6t1B — Geopolitics (@PhilipCMead) January 14, 2025

South Korea's secret service estimates that around 300 North Koreans have been killed and 2,700 injured in Ukraine so far. However, some are said to have lost their lives in a battle with Russians in Kursk when there was a case of friendly fire due to language problems, as reported by Reporting from Ukraine.

As a rule, however, the Asians are targeting the Ukrainian opponent: "The situation has deteriorated significantly since the North Koreans arrived," says a non-commissioned officer in the New York Times."They are putting pressure on our front with mass, finding weak points and breaking through them." A sergeant adds: "We hold, destroy, destroy and destroy - so much so that it's hard to understand."