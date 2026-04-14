"Something like the nuclear button for the Vatican"

An unusual conflict escalates between power politics and morality: US President Donald Trump openly confronts Pope Leo XIV. This is the story of a verbal hell-raiser.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The conflict between Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV escalates openly after Trump publicly attacks the Pope as "weak" and "terrible".

Leo XIV countered with unusual clarity, describing Trump's war rhetoric as "truly unacceptable" and refusing to be intimidated.

The dispute between the two powerful Americans goes back a decade. Show more

So now he is just one step away from being God. Donald Trump stages himself as American Jesus and continues to stir up trouble against Pope Leo XIV with an AI-generated image.

The post has since disappeared from Truth Social and the US president is trying to play down the massive criticism of his self-portrait as Jesus. "I posted it, and I thought it showed me as a doctor," he told journalists at the White House. He had assumed that he had been portrayed as a "Red Cross worker". Trump did not respond to the clear, dramatic staging of the image, which artists often use in a religious context.

The provocation was of course calculated and came as no surprise. The US president has picked an ugly fight with the head of the Catholic Church, which observers consider outrageously disrespectful even by Trump standards.

"Pope Leo is WEAK on crime and terrible on foreign policy," Trump lashed out against Leo XIV on his Truth Social platform on Sunday (local time). "I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon." In his eyes, the Pope is a "very liberal person" who should stop pandering to "the radical left". "I'm not a fan of Pope Leo."

And anyway, Donald Trump continued in his lengthy rant, Leo only became pope "because he was American and they thought that was the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican."

The messages are becoming clearer

It had recently become apparent that Trump's tone towards Pope Leo XIV would become harsher. The head of the Catholic Church had criticized the US president too often, often indirectly at first, but always unmistakably.

At the weekend, for example, the Pope spoke of a "delusion of omnipotence" that was fueling the US and Israel's war against Iran. Although Leo did not mention Trump by name, his message seemed to be directed at the US President and other representatives of his administration. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had called on Americans to pray "in the name of Jesus Christ" for victory in the war against Iran.

The Pontiff, on the other hand, condemned the "senseless and inhuman violence" in the Middle East and declared that Christians could not stand alongside those who were "dropping bombs today". In front of the faithful in St. Peter's Basilica, the Pope said: "Enough of war!"

Intimidate? Not with this pope?

Donald Trump always reacts to criticism with the same reflexes. You can rely on that. There is no rowing back on principle.

Reporter: Why did you attack Pope Leo? Trump: I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime I guess. We don’t like a pope who says it’s ok to have a nuclear weapon. We don’t want a pope that says crime is ok. I am not a fan of Pope Leo.



[image or embed] — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 13. April 2026 um 03:33

But Leo is taking the intimidation attempts from the White House in his stride. He is "not afraid of the Trump administration", said the Pope on Monday on the flight to Algeria, the first stop on a ten-day trip to Africa.

The Pope said he would not be dissuaded from "proclaiming the message of the Gospel and inviting all people to seek ways to build bridges of peace and reconciliation, and to look for ways to avoid war whenever possible".

Leo's opposition to war reflects the Church's long-standing stance, analysts emphasize. "It's a very long tradition rooted in scripture, theology and philosophy," says William Barbieri of Catholic University in Washington.

Pope is unusually clear

However, the pontiff's reaction to Donald Trump's threat to wipe out an entire civilization in Iran was a first in history. The Pope, especially the first from the USA, was unmistakably dismissive of the US President.

Donald Trump's course of war was "truly unacceptable", Leo XIV sent from Rome across the pond. What's more, Leo called on US citizens not only to pray for the many innocent victims, but also to "look for ways to communicate - perhaps with MPs, with authorities - and make it clear that we do not want war; we want peace."

It is unusual for a pope to intervene so clearly in political debates. The Vatican traditionally speaks out on moral issues such as war, poverty and migration. But direct confrontations with sitting heads of state are rare.

"Something like the nuclear button for the Vatican"

"This is not normal at all, " Massimo Faggioli, professor at Trinity College Dublin and author of several books on Catholicism, told the news portal "MS Now". "Here the Pope is intervening in the democratic process, in the representation process of a modern political system. This is truly unique and "something like the nuclear button for the Vatican".

The current dispute has a history. Trump already clashed with the Vatican during his first term as US President. In 2016, Pope Francis sharply criticized Trump's wall plans on the border with Mexico and declared that building walls instead of bridges was "not Christian".

Trump reacted indignantly, accusing Francis of political interference and describing his comments as shameful. This break with the Vatican did not heal during Trump's first term in office or after his re-election. On the contrary.

"Someone has to stand up for the people"

In February 2025, just a few weeks before his death on April 21, Francis sent a letter to the American bishops in which he denounced the migration policies and mass deportations by the immigration authorities ICE as a "moral aberration". "Migration policies built on force (...) will end badly", it says. In other words: migration policies based on force will end badly.

The letter was formulated and written by Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost from Chicago, now Pope Leo XIV, who is known for choosing his words carefully. This has become clear not only in recent weeks: "Someone who says: 'I am against abortion, but I agree with the inhumane treatment of immigrants in the United States', I don't know if that is 'pro-life'," mused the Pope last September.

"Too many people are suffering in the world today," Leo XIV now said on his way to Africa. "Too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up for them and show that there is a better way." Even if it displeases Donald Trump.

With material from the news agencies AFP and DPA.