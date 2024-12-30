The La Carriona cemetery. This is where a man dug up his mother's coffin. Screenshot Google Reviews.

A man dug up his mother's coffin at La Carriona cemetery in Avilés, Spain, on Saturday and drove home with it. He wanted to see if she was really dead.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, a man in Spain dug up the fresh grave of his mother. He then drove home with the coffin.

A priest contacted the police, who were finally able to arrest the man.

During interrogation, the man explained that he wanted to make sure that his mother was really dead.

The Spaniard was released. However, the investigation is still ongoing. Show more

In Spain, a man dug up the fresh grave of his mother at the La Carriona cemetery in Avilés on Saturday. The man packed the coffin and body into his car and then drove home, according to several Spanish media reports. The woman died over the course of the week, writes the broadcaster Telecinco.

The man had shouted at the cemetery that his mother had been taken away without his consent. According to the broadcaster, the man then began to remove the flowers from the grave, pushed the gravestone aside and broke open the wall behind which his mother had been buried.

According to Telecinco, several visitors to the cemetery tried to dissuade the man from his plan. A priest finally called the police, who arrested the grieving son a short time later at his home. The coffin was also there and was eventually returned to the broken open grave.

He wanted to see if his mother was really dead

When questioned by the police, he said that he had wanted to see if his mother was really dead. The woman had died very suddenly. He promised the investigating magistrate that he would leave the grave alone from now on, as the news portal "20 minutos" writes. He said that it was not considered necessary to commit him to a closed ward or remand him in custody. The man was allowed to leave again.

His mother, however, is not yet at peace. A few hours later, the police broke open the grave again, as investigators took the body to the forensic medicine department to formally identify her. There, it will now also be checked whether the son made any changes to the body at home. The investigation is still ongoing.