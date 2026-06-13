Donald Trump is celebrating his 80th birthday—reason enough to take a closer look at the U.S. president’s family tree. What’s surprising: His mother was a poor immigrant from Scotland, while his grandfather’s origins were simply kept secret.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump’s mother was born in a humble fishing village and comes from a Scottish clan.

His father, like his son, was born in New York, but he initially lied about his grandfather’s origins.

Donald Trump is one of five children, only two of whom are still alive today. Show more

The maternal side: The MacLeod clan

Here—ladies first—we’ll first examine Donald Trump’s maternal lineage, because it’s quite compelling. His mother was born in the village of Tong—a place on the island of Lewis, far in the north of Scotland in the Outer Hebrides.

Donald Trump's mother's family and his Scottish ancestors Allow me to introduce: This is Mary Anne MacLeod Trump with her son in a photo from 1992. The then 80-year-old’s resemblance to Donald Trump is plain to see. As a young woman, she looked quite different... Image: imago/ZUMA Press ...namely like this. And Mary Anne wasn’t born in the U.S., but in the north of Scotland—... Image: Gemeinfrei ...in the village of Tong on the Isle of Lewis. Her father was a farmer and fisherman; her ancestors all hailed from the area and—unless they belonged to the MacLeod clan—had names like MacAulay and Smith. Image: Google Earth Here are two fun facts: First, Mary Anne had an uncle named Donald who lost his life at sea as a fisherman. He was 34 years old. Here he stands behind his parents, Alexander (1830–1900) and Anne MacLeod (1833–1923), Donald Trump’s great-great-grandparents. Fun Fact II: The MacLeod clan has a Swiss fan club. In 1930, Mary Anne MacLeod emigrated from a poor fishing village in Scotland to the U.S. with just $50, where some of her relatives had already settled. She lived with a sister in New York and made ends meet with odd jobs—such as housekeeping or nannying. Image: Gemeinfrei In the mid-1930s, Mary Anne met Fred Trump, and the two married on January 11, 1936. By 1940, she could afford to hire a housekeeper herself. Pictured: portraits of Trump’s parents at the White House in 2018. Image: KEYSTONE Donald Trump with his father Fred and boxing promoter Don King (center) in December 1987 in Atlantic City, New Jersey: While the men do business, ... Image: KEYSTONE ...mother Mary Anne is involved in charity work. She is reportedly less warm toward her children than her husband Fred. Mary Anne and Fred Trump in 1990: In her later years, Mary Anne also suffers from osteoporosis. Donald Trump’s mother dies in 2000 at the age of 88—she outlives her husband by one year. Image: IMAGO/Newscom World Donald Trump's mother's family and his Scottish ancestors Allow me to introduce: This is Mary Anne MacLeod Trump with her son in a photo from 1992. The then 80-year-old’s resemblance to Donald Trump is plain to see. As a young woman, she looked quite different... Image: imago/ZUMA Press ...namely like this. And Mary Anne wasn’t born in the U.S., but in the north of Scotland—... Image: Gemeinfrei ...in the village of Tong on the Isle of Lewis. Her father was a farmer and fisherman; her ancestors all hailed from the area and—unless they belonged to the MacLeod clan—had names like MacAulay and Smith. Image: Google Earth Here are two fun facts: First, Mary Anne had an uncle named Donald who lost his life at sea as a fisherman. He was 34 years old. Here he stands behind his parents, Alexander (1830–1900) and Anne MacLeod (1833–1923), Donald Trump’s great-great-grandparents. Fun Fact II: The MacLeod clan has a Swiss fan club. In 1930, Mary Anne MacLeod emigrated from a poor fishing village in Scotland to the U.S. with just $50, where some of her relatives had already settled. She lived with a sister in New York and made ends meet with odd jobs—such as housekeeping or nannying. Image: Gemeinfrei In the mid-1930s, Mary Anne met Fred Trump, and the two married on January 11, 1936. By 1940, she could afford to hire a housekeeper herself. Pictured: portraits of Trump’s parents at the White House in 2018. Image: KEYSTONE Donald Trump with his father Fred and boxing promoter Don King (center) in December 1987 in Atlantic City, New Jersey: While the men do business, ... Image: KEYSTONE ...mother Mary Anne is involved in charity work. She is reportedly less warm toward her children than her husband Fred. Mary Anne and Fred Trump in 1990: In her later years, Mary Anne also suffers from osteoporosis. Donald Trump’s mother dies in 2000 at the age of 88—she outlives her husband by one year. Image: IMAGO/Newscom World

It is an irony of history that Donald Trump’s own mother was a penniless immigrant, while decades later her son wins elections on the promise of limiting immigration.

The paternal side: German immigrants who are kept quiet

Fred and Mary Anne Trump pose with their 18-year-old son Donald at the New York Military Academy in 1964: Like his son, his father was born in New York. But where did Fred’s parents actually come from?

Gemeinfrei

In his book *The Art of the Deal*, Donald Trump claims that his grandfather immigrated to the U.S. “as a child from Sweden.” His father Fred is also said to have fibbed about his own father’s origins—especially when the real estate developer was dealing with Jewish fellow citizens.

It wasn’t until 1999 that the future president admitted that his grandfather, Frederick Trump, was born in 1869 as Friedrich Trump in Kallstadt, in what was then the Kingdom of Bavaria. The town is located 20 kilometers west of Mannheim in what is now the state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Frederick Trump in 1887, when he was already in the U.S. Gemeinfrei

Friedrich Trump emigrated to the U.S. in 1885 at the age of just 16. He was registered with the immigration authorities as “Freidr. Trumpf.” Friedrich stayed with his older sister Katharina and her husband Fred Schuster in New York and worked for six years at a barber shop.

Friedrich Trump in a photograph taken between 1885 and 1889. Gemeinfrei

In 1891, Friedrich gathered his savings and moved to the West Coast, which was in the midst of a gold rush. In Seattle, Washington, he opened a restaurant that also featured a “ladies’ room.” In other words: it was a brothel. A year later, Friedrich became a naturalized citizen.

In 1894, he sold the restaurant and moved on to Monte Cristo, Washington. Before that, he had purchased a 16-hectare plot of land—the Trumps’ first real estate deal in the U.S. He built an inn and stayed for three years before returning to Seattle and opening another restaurant.

This Seattle newspaper reported on gold discoveries on July 17, 1897. Gemeinfrei

To profit from the Klondike Gold Rush, Frederick moved again: In Bennett, British Columbia, he opened another inn where prostitutes also worked. Because laws were being tightened, he handed the establishment over to his business partner in 1901.

Donald Trump’s grandfather: Frederick Trump. The photo shows him in 1918. Gemeinfrei

It is the year in which Friedrich returns to his German hometown of Kallstadt as a wealthy man and meets Elisabeth Christ, whom he asks to marry him. The couple married in 1902, moved to New York, but soon ended up back in Kallstadt. There, however, Friedrich was deported again. In 1904, they had their daughter Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Christ and Frederick Trump in a photo from 1902. Gemeinfrei

The authorities accuse him of having left Germany to avoid military service. By the summer of 1905, they were back in New York, where their son Fred was born in October. Brother John Trump followed in 1907. In 1908, the family purchased a property with a house and rented out some of the rooms.

Frederick (alias Friedrich Trump), his wife Elizabeth Trump, and their children (from left) Fred (Donald Trump’s father), Elizabeth, and John in a photo from around 1915. Gemeinfrei

In 1918, Friedrich Trump died of the Spanish flu at the age of 49. His wife Elisabeth and his son Fred continued to manage the real estate business that would make Donald Trump’s father a multibillionaire.

Trump’s Siblings

Donald Trump turns 80 today. He has thus outlived his oldest sister as well as his oldest and youngest brothers.

His parents’ eldest child is Maryanne Trump Barry, who was born in 1937 and passed away in 2023.

Frederick Christ “Freddy” Trump was born in 1938 and died in 1981 at the age of 42 from a heart attack attributed to his alcoholism.

His sister Elizabeth Trump Grau was born in 1942, and the current president followed four years later. The youngest is Robert Stewart Trump, born in 1948 and who passed away in 2020.

Who are Donald Trump's siblings? Maryanne Trump Barr (1937–2023) was a lawyer, prosecutor, and judge. She reportedly did not think highly of her brother Donald. She lived to be 86 years old. The photo shows her in New York in 2016. Image: KEYSTONE Frederick Christ “Freddy” Trump Jr. (1938–1982), photographed on March 1, 1966, was supposed to take over his father’s business as the eldest son. Instead of entering the real estate industry, however, he was drawn to aviation, which led to a rift with his father. His alcoholism contributed to his early death. Image: Gemeinfrei Donald Trump with his wife Melania, his two sisters Maryanne Trump Barry and Elizabeth Trump Grau, and her husband James Grau in New York in 2005: Elizabeth Trump Grau, the middle of the five siblings, and her husband, a film producer, stay out of politics. Image: KEYSTONE Donald Trump, pictured here in the 1964 yearbook of the New York Military Academy, was born in 1946 and is his parents’ second-youngest child. Image: Gemeinfrei Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert (left) was born two years after him. He also worked in the real estate industry, served as president of the Trump Organization, and was a supporter, but he died in August 2020 after an illness. The photo shows the two in 1999. Image: AP Who are Donald Trump's siblings? Maryanne Trump Barr (1937–2023) was a lawyer, prosecutor, and judge. She reportedly did not think highly of her brother Donald. She lived to be 86 years old. The photo shows her in New York in 2016. Image: KEYSTONE Frederick Christ “Freddy” Trump Jr. (1938–1982), photographed on March 1, 1966, was supposed to take over his father’s business as the eldest son. Instead of entering the real estate industry, however, he was drawn to aviation, which led to a rift with his father. His alcoholism contributed to his early death. Image: Gemeinfrei Donald Trump with his wife Melania, his two sisters Maryanne Trump Barry and Elizabeth Trump Grau, and her husband James Grau in New York in 2005: Elizabeth Trump Grau, the middle of the five siblings, and her husband, a film producer, stay out of politics. Image: KEYSTONE Donald Trump, pictured here in the 1964 yearbook of the New York Military Academy, was born in 1946 and is his parents’ second-youngest child. Image: Gemeinfrei Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert (left) was born two years after him. He also worked in the real estate industry, served as president of the Trump Organization, and was a supporter, but he died in August 2020 after an illness. The photo shows the two in 1999. Image: AP

Of the five children, only Donald Trump and his sister Elizabeth Trump Grau, who is four years older, are still alive today.