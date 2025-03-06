During a military exercise, a South Korean fighter pilot accidentally dropped eight bombs over a village. 15 people were injured.

During a military exercise in South Korea, a fighter pilot accidentally dropped eight bombs over a village.

This injured 15 people and damaged several buildings.

The incident occurred during a regular military exercise by US and South Korean forces. Show more

During a military exercise in Pocheon, South Korea, 15 people were injured by an accidental bombing. According to South Korea's official news agency Yonhap, the pilot of a South Korean fighter plane accidentally dropped eight bombs over a village. Z

Ten of the 15 people injured had to be taken to hospital, two of them with serious injuries. In addition, several buildings were damaged by the bombs, including a church.

Accident took place during a military exercise

The accident took place during a military exercise regularly carried out by US and South Korean forces near the inter-Korean border.

According to "Yonhap", a representative of the South Korean air force said that a pilot had entered the wrong coordinates when preparing for the flight, causing the bomb to be dropped by mistake.

In an initial statement to the local press, the mayor of Pocheon, Baek Si Jang, called for a complete halt to military exercises in the region.

Some local residents and civil society groups have been protesting against the military exercises for years due to security concerns.