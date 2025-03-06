  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Serious mistake during military exercise South Korean fighter pilot drops bombs over village

SDA

6.3.2025 - 10:30

During a military exercise, a South Korean fighter pilot accidentally dropped eight bombs over a village. 15 people were injured.

Keystone-SDA

06.03.2025, 10:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • During a military exercise in South Korea, a fighter pilot accidentally dropped eight bombs over a village.
  • This injured 15 people and damaged several buildings.
  • The incident occurred during a regular military exercise by US and South Korean forces.
Show more

During a military exercise in Pocheon, South Korea, 15 people were injured by an accidental bombing. According to South Korea's official news agency Yonhap, the pilot of a South Korean fighter plane accidentally dropped eight bombs over a village. Z

Ten of the 15 people injured had to be taken to hospital, two of them with serious injuries. In addition, several buildings were damaged by the bombs, including a church.

Accident took place during a military exercise

The accident took place during a military exercise regularly carried out by US and South Korean forces near the inter-Korean border.

According to "Yonhap", a representative of the South Korean air force said that a pilot had entered the wrong coordinates when preparing for the flight, causing the bomb to be dropped by mistake.

In an initial statement to the local press, the mayor of Pocheon, Baek Si Jang, called for a complete halt to military exercises in the region.

Some local residents and civil society groups have been protesting against the military exercises for years due to security concerns.

More from the department

Authorities are stunned. German woman advertises her own baby on the internet -

Authorities are stunnedGerman woman advertises her own baby on the internet - "To give away"

Israel. Hamas criticizes Trump's statements

IsraelHamas criticizes Trump's statements

Italy. Vatican: Quiet night for Pope

ItalyVatican: Quiet night for Pope