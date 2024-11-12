South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is focusing on a personal relationship with Donald Trump. That's why he's now honing his golf skills. (archive picture) Bild: YNA/dpa

Yoon Suk-yeol is preparing for Donald Trump's renewed presidency in a special way: The South Korean president is practising his golf. Trump spent a lot of time playing the sport during his first term in office.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has practiced golf for the first time in eight years.

The reason for this is Donald Trump's upcoming presidency.

Trump's passion for the sport is well documented.

It is believed that Yoon will try to establish a personal connection with Trump.

South Korea relies heavily on good trade relations with the USA. Show more

Donald Trump loves to play golf. Even during his presidency, his love of the sport was always present. According to an estimate by the Washington Post, Trump played around 261 rounds of golf during his first term in office.

Trump's passion does not seem to have escaped the notice of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Yoon's office has confirmed media reports to the Reuters news agency that the president has started to improve his golf game in preparation for Trump's renewed presidency.

To this end, Yoon was back on the golf course last Saturday for the first time in eight years. He had last played in 2016 - the year in which Trump was elected US President for the first time. Yoon himself has been in office since 2022.

Seoul relies on good relations with the USA

Yoon himself reported at a press conference on Thursday after Trump's election that he had been advised that he would have a good relationship with Trump. He had been offered help by members of the first Trump administration and influential Republicans to build a good relationship with Trump.

South Korean observers assume that Yoon will try to build a personal friendship with Trump in order to protect his country's interests from possible restrictions on international trade by the Trump-led United States.

South Korea's economy relies heavily on the country's trade relations with the US.