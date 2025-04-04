Demonstrators demand the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during a protest in Seoul on Friday - the court's decision came shortly afterwards. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Yoon Suk Yeol surprisingly declared martial law in December - plunging South Korea into a deep crisis. Now the country is facing new elections.

No time? blue News summarizes for you South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was suspended due to the imposition of martial law in December, has finally been removed from office.

The Constitutional Court in Seoul confirmed the motion previously passed by parliament to remove the right-wing conservative politician from office.

The country is now facing new elections.

The state crisis, which has been ongoing for four months, began in the evening hours of December 3, when Yoon unexpectedly declared martial law at short notice. Show more

The court justified its unanimous decision by stating that Yoon should not have imposed martial law because there was no national crisis. He had also violated the law by ordering soldiers to the National Assembly in order to prevent parliament from lifting martial law.

South Korea's conservative ruling party accepted the impeachment shortly afterwards. "Although it is regrettable, the PPP (People Power Party) accepts the Constitutional Court's decision and humbly respects it," said Kwon Young Se, interim chairman of the right-wing conservative party. Han Duck Soo, who is currently in charge of presidential affairs on an interim basis, promised in an initial statement that he would do everything in his power to maintain public order.

The state crisis, which has been ongoing for four months, began in the evening hours of December 3, when Yoon unexpectedly declared martial law at short notice. The background to this was a budget dispute with the opposition parties, who had largely blocked his proposed legislation. Yoon justified his martial law decision by accusing the left-wing opposition of being anti-state and infiltrated by communist forces, among other things. There is no proof of this.

Soldiers sent to parliament

Shortly after martial law was imposed, the 64-year-old head of state sent soldiers to the parliament in Seoul to completely seal off the building. According to several high-ranking military and police officers, Yoon also ordered the soldiers to specifically arrest members of parliament. Yoon himself denies the accusation. Despite the military presence, the members of parliament managed to gather in the National Assembly during this exceptional situation and, in a hastily convened vote, lift the martial law that had been imposed a few hours earlier.

Prime Minister Han Duck Soo is currently acting as interim president. Han was also suspended in the meantime following a vote in the National Assembly, but was able to return to office in March following a ruling by the Constitutional Court.

Following the confirmation of Yoon's impeachment in the last instance, which was decided by parliament on December 14, new elections must now be held within 60 days. According to current polls, the most promising candidate is left-wing opposition leader Lee Jae Myung, who ran against Yoon in the 2022 presidential election and was only narrowly defeated.

State crisis weighs on South Korea's economy

The ongoing state crisis has not only damaged the political reputation of the democratic Republic of South Korea, but has also severely slowed down the economy. The central bank in Seoul has repeatedly revised its growth forecast for gross domestic product downwards in recent months, which is largely due to the political events. Foreign companies have been very reluctant to invest due to the power vacuum and lack of predictability.

It remains to be seen whether the country will now return to calmer waters following the Supreme Court ruling. On the one hand, the political rifts in South Korea's already polarized society have recently deepened. On the other hand, there are fears that Yoon's supporters will not accept the Constitutional Court's ruling and could possibly put up tumultuous resistance.

Police fear violent riots

Since the beginning of the national crisis in December, there have been almost daily demonstrations, which have not always remained peaceful. In January, for example, angry supporters of Yoon stormed a courthouse in Seoul. The rioters attacked police officers with bricks and steel pipes, and 17 police officers were injured during the riots.

Due to fears of riots, around 14,000 police officers were deployed in the center of Seoul before the verdict was announced and the streets around the courthouse were blocked with police buses. Although there were small demonstrations by supporters and opponents of Yoon after the verdict, these initially remained peaceful.

For former prosecutor Yoon, the legal disputes are not over even after the latest verdict. He still has to answer for his actions in a criminal trial. The public prosecutor's office accuses him of sedition and abuse of power, among other things. If found guilty, Yoon would face a life sentence.