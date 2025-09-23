In future, South Tyrol wants to charge dog owners a kind of tourist tax for their four-legged friends. (symbolic image) dpa

Vacations with dogs are set to become more expensive in South Tyrol: Italy's northern province, which is particularly popular with the Swiss, now also wants to tax tourist dogs. However, a planned gene database is off the table.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In South Tyrol, vacation guests are to pay 1.50 euros per day for dogs from 2026, locals 100 euros per year.

The government wants to distribute cleaning costs more fairly.

Plans for a dog database have been canceled and penalties for dog owners who fail to comply are to be increased. Show more

During vacations in South Tyrol, all dog owners will in future also have to pay a kind of tourist tax for their four-legged friends: According to plans by the provincial government, 1.50 euros per day will be due for each dog brought along next year. Until now, this was free of charge.

Italy's northernmost province, where the majority of the population is German-speaking, is one of the most popular regions for Swiss holidaymakers.

According to the government, the new local tax for dogs is part of a plan to introduce a dog tax throughout South Tyrol in 2026. Local dog owners will then have to pay 100 euros per year.

The money is to be used to keep streets and squares free of dog waste. Up to now, this has been paid for via the waste disposal fee - i.e. also by the approximately half a million South Tyroleans without dogs. This has repeatedly caused trouble.

Plans for a dog database are not being pursued further

To ensure that tourists with dogs are not given preferential treatment, they are now also to be asked to pay in South Tyrol. This can certainly add up for longer stays.

In addition to the dog tax, the municipalities in the region currently charge tourists between 1.50 and 5.00 euros per overnight stay.

South Tyrol had originally planned to set up a gene database for the more than 40,000 dogs in the region. To do this, local dog owners had to have DNA samples taken from their animals. Based on the excrement, it should then be possible to determine which dog left the droppings on roads or hiking trails.

In the meantime, the state government has refrained from doing this - partly because there was anger that dogs from outside the region would not have been recorded.

District councillor: "DNA was well thought out, but poorly targeted"

Luis Walcher, the provincial councillor responsible for tourism, said: "The DNA was well thought out, but poorly executed. Because in the end, nobody was prepared to clean up the excrement."

The local public order offices should have taken over control of the dog poo. In addition, the penalties for dog owners who do not clean up their dogs' droppings are to be increased.

The draft bill will now be drawn up by the Department of Agriculture and Tourism, then go to the municipalities and finally to parliament. There is little doubt that it will be approved. According to the department, the dog tax will come into force on January 1, with the tax for vacation dogs coming into force later in the year.

More videos from the department