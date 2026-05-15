Mystery surrounding missing or deceased experts in the USA William Neil McCasland disappears on February 27 in Albuquerque, New Mexico: The former Major General of the US Air Force was a specialist in propulsion systems and leaves his house with only a revolver, leaving his keys and cell phone behind. Image: US Air Force At 6.10 a.m. on February 16, shots are fired in Llano, California: Carl Grillmair is shot dead on the porch of his house. The 67-year-old astrophysicist had conducted research at the California Institute of Technology and worked closely with NASA. Image: Caltech Nuno Loureiro was born in Portugal: the physicist taught as a plasma expert at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and had been Director of the MIT Plasma Science and Fusion Center since 2024. He was hit by several bullets in the foyer of his apartment in Brookline, Massachusetts on the evening of December 15, 2025 and died the following day in hospital. His death is linked to a shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island on December 13: the alleged perpetrator Cláudio Valente executed himself on December 16. Image: MIT Jason Thomas worked for the Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis in the US state of Massachusetts from 2010 and rose to the position of Associate Director of Chemical Biology. He settled with his wife in Wakefield, where he was last seen on December 12, 2025. His cell phone, keys and car remain at home. The 45-year-old's body is discovered in Lake Quannapowitt in Massachusetts in mid-March 2026. Steven Garcia is responsible for non-nuclear components used in the defense industry and installed in nuclear weapons at the Kansas City National Security Campus in Missouri. On August 28, 2025, the 48-year-old disappears from his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he leaves his keys, wallet and cell phone behind. Images from a surveillance camera last show him with a bottle of water and a gun in his hand. Melissa Casias worked with her husband Mark at Los Alamos National Laboratory in the US state of New Mexico. On June 26, 2025, she drives to work with her husband, but has to go home again. Around midday, her trail disappears: her car, keys and cell phones are discovered at home. Melissa Casias has been missing ever since. Monica Reza was employed at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in the state of New Mexico. The 60-year-old has a background in materials research and has developed superalloys for space travel. On June 22, 2025, she goes hiking in the Angeles National Forest in California - and disappears. A search operation is unsuccessful. Anthony Chavez also worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, which was founded in 1943 for the Manhattan Project, until his retirement in 2017. The 78-year-old disappeared without a trace on May 8, 2025. His wallet, cell phone and keys are left behind in his house in Los Alamos. Frank Werner Maiwald came from Germany and was an engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory for many years. He died on July 4, 2024 at the age of 61 in Los Angeles, California. The cause of death is not known. Michael David Hicks was found dead at home in Sunland, California, on July 30, 2023. The cause is unknown. The 59-year-old worked at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory from 1998 to 2002 and later worked on the Dawn and Deep Space 1 missions and researched asteroids. Amy Eskridge researched anti-gravity drives and electrostatic drives before the 34-year-old died on June 11, 2022 in Huntsville, Alabama. She is said to have shot herself. Mystery surrounding missing or deceased experts in the USA William Neil McCasland disappears on February 27 in Albuquerque, New Mexico: The former Major General of the US Air Force was a specialist in propulsion systems and leaves his house with only a revolver, leaving his keys and cell phone behind. Image: US Air Force At 6.10 a.m. on February 16, shots are fired in Llano, California: Carl Grillmair is shot dead on the porch of his house. The 67-year-old astrophysicist had conducted research at the California Institute of Technology and worked closely with NASA. Image: Caltech Nuno Loureiro was born in Portugal: the physicist taught as a plasma expert at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and had been Director of the MIT Plasma Science and Fusion Center since 2024. He was hit by several bullets in the foyer of his apartment in Brookline, Massachusetts on the evening of December 15, 2025 and died the following day in hospital. His death is linked to a shooting at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island on December 13: the alleged perpetrator Cláudio Valente executed himself on December 16. Image: MIT Jason Thomas worked for the Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis in the US state of Massachusetts from 2010 and rose to the position of Associate Director of Chemical Biology. He settled with his wife in Wakefield, where he was last seen on December 12, 2025. His cell phone, keys and car remain at home. The 45-year-old's body is discovered in Lake Quannapowitt in Massachusetts in mid-March 2026. Steven Garcia is responsible for non-nuclear components used in the defense industry and installed in nuclear weapons at the Kansas City National Security Campus in Missouri. On August 28, 2025, the 48-year-old disappears from his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he leaves his keys, wallet and cell phone behind. Images from a surveillance camera last show him with a bottle of water and a gun in his hand. Melissa Casias worked with her husband Mark at Los Alamos National Laboratory in the US state of New Mexico. On June 26, 2025, she drives to work with her husband, but has to go home again. Around midday, her trail disappears: her car, keys and cell phones are discovered at home. Melissa Casias has been missing ever since. Monica Reza was employed at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in the state of New Mexico. The 60-year-old has a background in materials research and has developed superalloys for space travel. On June 22, 2025, she goes hiking in the Angeles National Forest in California - and disappears. A search operation is unsuccessful. Anthony Chavez also worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, which was founded in 1943 for the Manhattan Project, until his retirement in 2017. The 78-year-old disappeared without a trace on May 8, 2025. His wallet, cell phone and keys are left behind in his house in Los Alamos. Frank Werner Maiwald came from Germany and was an engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory for many years. He died on July 4, 2024 at the age of 61 in Los Angeles, California. The cause of death is not known. Michael David Hicks was found dead at home in Sunland, California, on July 30, 2023. The cause is unknown. The 59-year-old worked at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory from 1998 to 2002 and later worked on the Dawn and Deep Space 1 missions and researched asteroids. Amy Eskridge researched anti-gravity drives and electrostatic drives before the 34-year-old died on June 11, 2022 in Huntsville, Alabama. She is said to have shot herself.

Between June 2022 and April 2026, at least eleven researchers in the USA who were involved with NASA or the military died or disappeared. The authorities are now investigating whether there are any connections.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since June 2022, a number of researchers in the USA have disappeared or died.

Because they had something to do with the military or space travel, there is now a lot of speculation and conspiracy theories.

Politicians are now concerned about national security: an official investigation has been launched by the US authorities.

This is the truth behind the rumors about the researchers. Show more

The press and the president have actually gathered in the Oval Office because Donald Trump is signing a few decrees, while some Republicans are standing in line behind him. Peter Doocy from "Fox News" asks the 79-year-old about a topic that seems to be from another planet.

"There are these scientists who had access to classified material. They are either missing or dead. Have you been informed whether these cases are connected?" asks the reporter. "Yes, I was," Trump replies.

What happened? It's about researchers who have worked with NASA and the military - and who have been hit hard by fate: they have either died or disappeared. In mid-April, the White House spokeswoman announced that these cases would be investigated.

DOOCY: All these scientists who have access to classified materials who are missing or dead. Are these cases connected? TRUMP: We have a lot of scientists. Ten is a lot, but it's a very small number compared to -- we have a lot of scientists



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 30. April 2026 um 21:37

Cases to be examined holistically

"The White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to review all cases holistically and identify possible commonalities," Karoline Leavitt announced on April 17 on X. "We will leave no stone unturned and the White House will provide updates as soon as we know anything."

Congress also takes action: three days later, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform announces that it also wants to get to the bottom of the matter. "If the reports are accurate, these deaths and disappearances may pose a serious threat to US national security and to US personnel with access to scientific secrets," the committee wrote.

I feel like the us government is investigating the missing scientists like they are investigating the epstein files. — Skunk - It's the billionaires and trump, stupid. (@skunkityskunk.bsky.social) 2. Mai 2026 um 18:26

And what does Trump say about the case? "We have a lot of researchers," the New Yorker explains to reporter Peter Doocy. "Ten [people affected] is a lot, but it's a very small number comparatively. There are hundreds of thousands of researchers. We looked at some very sad cases: Some were very ill. Some left this earth of their own free will. Some had other things."

Which Trump is right about

A connection between the people has not yet been established, but the investigation is continuing, according to the president. There are now more than ten people involved - but Trump is right: statistically speaking, these cases are not significant in view of the large number of researchers.

The conspiracy theories about the researchers began in January of this year with video podcaster Daniel Liszt, who produced a long video in which he talked about the "mysterious death of MIT plasma physicist Nuno Loureiro by a possibly mind-controlled assassin named Claudio Valente" and linked it to UFOs.

Nuno Loureiro was shot and killed in Brookline, Massachusetts in mid-December - see image gallery at the top. In February, former mommy blogger Jessica Reed Kraus takes up the case - and links it to the murder of Carl Grillmair, who was shot dead on the porch of his home in Llano, California, eight weeks after Loureiro.

Mainstream media take up the issue

"I have sources who are particularly interested in the UFO stuff, and they're usually right about everything," Kraus tells left-leaning CNN when asked. In March, a corresponding post by Kraus goes viral - and arouses the interest of the media. The American soon discovers other cases, such as that of William Neil McCasland, who disappeared while hiking in New Mexico.

On March 22, the British tabloid "Daily Mail" reported :"Mystery of five missing scientists sends shivers down America's spine". One day later, the right-wing station "NewsNation" added the disappearance of Monica Jacinto Reza, who also disappeared while hiking, to its portfolio - and wrote of a "UFO mystery".

Former U.S. Admiral Tim Gallaudet claims aliens are observing humans, a claim emerging as questions swirl about 11 missing and dead scientists tied to UFO research and Donald Trump teases the imminent release of UFO files, illustrating public … #aliens #may2026 #ovni #uap #ufo #ufosky #usa #wionews



[image or embed] — ufo-uap.news (@ufo-uap-news.bsky.social) 2. Mai 2026 um 21:08

Now major broadcasters such as "Fox News", publications such as the "New York Post" and "Newsweek" and podcaster Joe Rogan are also jumping on the bandwagon - and more researchers are being assigned to the topic. On April 20, Nasa announced that it was cooperating with the authorities with regard to the investigations launched on X.

"Neil has no special knowledge of the ET bodies"

However, there are also headwinds. One criticism is that cases are being linked that have nothing to do with each other. For example, Michael David Hicks, who was found dead at home in July 2023. The specialist in comets and asteroids had medical problems, explains his daughter Julia.

🚨Joe Rogan discussing the 'scientist situation'



Joe asks Action "Have you been paying attention to this news about these UFO researchers and scientists that have gone missing? Yeah. What do you think of that?"#ufotwitter #uapX



Source:https://t.co/OoEr4A7yOK pic.twitter.com/7f3Zf0I2ZT — Skywatch Signal (@UAPWatchers) April 22, 2026

"I don't understand the connection between my father's death and the other missing scientists," she tells CNN. "I can't help but laugh about it, but at the same time it gets serious." McCasland's widow also sarcastically disagrees: "Neil has no special knowledge of the ET bodies and debris from the Roswell crash."

That question from the Fox News guy is nonsense conspiracy theory fear-mongering. Some of the "scientists" on the list aren't even scientists at all. One was an admin. assistant (Melissa Casias), another a custodian (Steven Garcia). 🙄 It's really stupid stuff. www.newsweek.com/missing-dead...



[image or embed] — The Tim (@angryoldtim.bsky.social) 30. April 2026 um 23:35

The case of Amy Eskridge, who died in June 2022, is ambiguous. The anti-gravity propulsion expert officially took her own life. However, "NewsNation" quotes a friend who says the researcher feared for her life - and wrote a text message in which she is said to have said: "If you see a report that I killed myself, then I certainly didn't do it."

Widow calls rumors "absolute nonsense"

Her family, on the other hand, told CNN that Eskridge had suffered from chronic pain: "People should realize that scientists die too and not make too much of it," they said.

In the case of the fatal shooting of Nuno Loureiro, the perpetrator is known - and the case of Carl Grillmair is also clear, widow Louise explains to the BBC: "This is absolute nonsense. There are the facts, and they are out there." Freddy Snyder, with whom the researcher had previously clashed, was charged in the case. The 29-year-old was probably out for revenge.

"It's typical of these kinds of lists," Jesse Walker, the author of "The United States of Paranoia: A Conspiracy Theory", tells El Pais:"There are a lot of supposedly mysterious deaths, but when you examine them closely, you realize that there are only two really mysterious cases and the rest were taken without much sense."

BREAM: What can you tell us about the missing scientists and people who have turned up dead, some of them with connections with nuclear?



CHRIS WRIGHT: We haven't found anything alarming yet pic.twitter.com/Rf5IPnfWYv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2026

The editor-in-chief of "The Sceptic" magazine has a similar view: "People like researcher Monica Reza disappearing while hiking in huge forests can happen," writes Michael Shermer. "People go missing there every year." Suicide is also no exception: 50,000 people take their own lives in the USA every year.