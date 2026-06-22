Spain’s former Minister of Transportation and longtime confidant of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, José Luis Ábalos, has been sentenced to 24 years and three months in prison for corruption.

ARCHIVE – José Luis Ábalos (right), then secretary-general of the PSOE, whispers something to Pedro Sánchez (left), leader of the Socialists. Photo: Marta Fernández Jara/Europa Press/dpa

The charges stemmed from the procurement of protective masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Supreme Court also sentenced Ábalos’s former advisor, Koldo García, to 19 years, eight months, and one day in prison.

Ábalos and García maintained their innocence throughout the trial. However, the court found it proven that the two men, together with José Aldama—a businessman who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four and a half years’ probation—had formed a criminal organization to enrich themselves illegally. “The court emphasizes the severe loss of public trust in the political system caused by corruption, which undermines the democratic structure of the state,” the Supreme Court stated.

The left-wing minority government in Madrid has been rocked by several corruption scandals. Investigations have been underway for some time in various cases involving Sánchez’s wife, Begoña Gómez; the prime minister’s brother, David Sánchez; and the former organizational secretary of the Socialist Party (PSOE), Santos Cerdán. Just recently, investigations were also launched against former Socialist Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero (2004–2011), who is also considered a close confidant of Sánchez.

Sánchez Rejects Calls for Resignation

In the case involving the president’s wife, the presiding judge ruled last week that she must appear in court. Following this controversial decision, she is prohibited from leaving the country until further notice, must surrender her passport, and must report regularly to judicial authorities.

While the government speaks of attacks that are in part “politically motivated,” opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo accuses it of “systemic corruption.” Sánchez himself, however, has not yet come under investigation by the judiciary. The prime minister continues to firmly reject calls from the conservative opposition for his resignation and for new parliamentary elections.