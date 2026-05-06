Hantavirus: Cruise ship allowed to call at Canary Islands - Gallery The affected ship is in the port of Praia, Cape Verde. Image: dpa Health personnel boarded the Dutch-flagged ship on Tuesday. Image: dpa The MV Hondius is anchored off Cape Verde in the Atlantic Ocean. Image: dpa Nature expeditions and human contact may have led to the outbreak. Image: dpa Three passengers of the MV Hondius have died following a hantavirus outbreak. Image: dpa Hantavirus: Cruise ship allowed to call at Canary Islands - Gallery The affected ship is in the port of Praia, Cape Verde. Image: dpa Health personnel boarded the Dutch-flagged ship on Tuesday. Image: dpa The MV Hondius is anchored off Cape Verde in the Atlantic Ocean. Image: dpa Nature expeditions and human contact may have led to the outbreak. Image: dpa Three passengers of the MV Hondius have died following a hantavirus outbreak. Image: dpa

After several cases of hantavirus and three deaths, the cruise ship "Hondius" is allowed to call at a port in the Canary Islands. However, Fernando Clavijo, head of the Canary Islands government, is not in agreement and is now planning how to proceed.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Spain allows the cruise ship "Hondius" affected by hantavirus cases to call at the Canary Islands in agreement with the WHO and the EU.

However, the head of the Canary Islands government, Clavijo, disagrees and wants to prevent the ship from entering because of the deaths.

According to the WHO, there have been seven infections and three deaths on board, including a Dutch couple and a German woman.

The Canary Islands are considered to be the next place with sufficient medical capacity, as Cape Verde is overwhelmed. A seriously ill ship's doctor is to be flown out. Show more

Spain has allowed the cruise ship "Hondius", which has been affected by hantavirus cases, to call at a port in the Canary Islands. This decision was made in consultation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the EU in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles, the Ministry of Health in Madrid announced.

But one person is not entirely in agreement. The head of government of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, wants to refuse entry to the cruise ship "Hondius" due to hantavirus cases with three deaths, although Spain had allowed this in agreement with the WHO and the EU. The ship with around 150 people is moored off Cape Verde.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) is examining the ship in detail to determine which people urgently need to be evacuated from Cape Verde, the ministry added. The remaining passengers will travel on the cruise ship to the Canary Islands, where they are expected to arrive within three to four days.

So far, three passengers have died on the Dutch-flagged "Hondius", an elderly Dutch couple and a woman from Germany. According to the ship's operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, seven passengers are from Germany, including the woman who died. One crew member is also from Germany. The WHO is currently assuming a total of seven cases of the disease.

Canary Islands are the closest place with capacity for help

The World Health Organization has stated that Cape Verde - a small island state off the coast of West Africa - cannot carry out this operation itself, the Spanish ministry emphasized. The Canary Islands were therefore the closest place with the necessary capacities. Spain has a moral and legal obligation to help these people, including several Spanish citizens.

For this reason, the government in Madrid has also agreed that the doctor from the "Hondius", who is in a critical condition, will be flown to the Canary Islands on a hospital plane in the coming hours, the Ministry of Health added.

However, the exact port on the Canary Islands off the west coast of North Africa that the cruise ship will call at has not yet been determined. Once there, the crew and passengers will be examined, given medical treatment if necessary and returned to their respective home countries, according to the ministry's statement.

Three infected people are to be flown to the Netherlands

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously announced that three infected people were to be taken off the "Hondius" and flown to the Netherlands. One of them is Dutch. This should be done "as quickly as possible", the ministry said.

The WHO suspects that the chain of infection started with the now deceased Dutch couple, who may have been infected on land before embarking in Argentina.