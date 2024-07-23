Spanish pensioner Pompeyo Gonzalez has been jailed for 18 years for sending letter bombs. IMAGO/Agencia EFE

An elderly man in Spain wanted to put an end to military aid for Ukraine. He used terrorist means to do so, which have now landed him in prison for a long time.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Spain, a pensioner has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for sending letter bombs.

The explosive mailings were addressed to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid, among others.

The pensioner rejected the support for Ukraine announced by Madrid following the Russian invasion. Show more

A pensioner has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in Spain for sending several letter bombs. The 76-year-old Spaniard had sent the letter bombs to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the embassies of the USA and Ukraine, among others.

The man was found guilty of terrorism and the manufacture and use of explosive devices for terrorist purposes, the State Court in Madrid announced. According to the judges, he had acted with the aim of "stirring up Spanish society and exerting pressure on the governments of Spain and the United States (...) to stop supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia", the statement said.

The pensioner acted alone

The series of letter bombs caused a stir in Spain in November 2022. On November 30, 2022, an employee of the security service of the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was slightly injured in the right hand when opening a letter. Other shipments containing explosives were intercepted at the Spanish Ministry of Defense, at a Spanish military base and at an arms company that manufactures grenade launchers for delivery to Ukraine. No one was killed by the letter bombs.

The accused was arrested two months later in Miranda de Ebro, around 300 kilometers north of Madrid. According to the findings of the judiciary, he did not belong to a terrorist gang or organized group, but was acting alone. As the media reported at the time, citing the police, the six packages contained home-made mechanisms with a relatively small amount of pyrotechnic material and small metal balls.