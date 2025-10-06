In the Chinese city of Liuyang, a drone show with pyrotechnics was supposed to amaze spectators - but a shower of sparks from the sky turned the spectacle into pure chaos.

A drone show with pyrotechnic elements took place for the first time in Liuyang on October 4, 2025.

During the "Heavenly Show", sparks got out of control and fell on the audience like a rain of fire.

The audience panicked and a fire broke out. It was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries. Show more

The Chinese city of Liuyang is known for its drone shows. And on October 4, 2025, another one took place. This time, the "Heavenly Show" featured a demonstration with drones and pyrotechnic elements for the very first time.

Unfortunately, the pyrotechnics got out of control and sparks suddenly flew from the sky onto the crowd - like a rain of fire. This caused panic among the spectators. People screamed and fled to safety.

The sparks also started a fire, which was quickly extinguished by the fire department. No one was injured.

