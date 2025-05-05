Lars Klingbeil becomes Vice-Chancellor, the other co-leader of the SPD, Saskia Esken, is left empty-handed. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

SPD co-leader Saskia Esken will not get a ministerial post in the black-red government. The other party leader Lars Klingbeil, on the other hand, will become Vice-Chancellor.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you There has been a bombshell in German politics: The co-leader of the SPD, Saskia Esken, is not allowed to co-govern.

The only SPD minister to remain in office is Boris Pistorius.

The SPD relies on many women: Six out of nine ministerial and state minister posts are held by women. Show more

The SPD has presented its cabinet for the new federal government - and has some surprises in store. Party leader Saskia Esken does not get a ministerial post. This is reported by "Bild", among others. Instead, the party is relying on new faces and a clear female majority.

The only minister to remain in office is Boris Pistorius. He will continue to head the Ministry of Defense. It has been clear for several days that party leader Lars Klingbeil will become Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister.

"The SPD is putting together a team that is ready to boldly shape our country," said party chairmen Lars Klingbeil, Saskia Esken and Secretary General Matthias Miersch in a joint statement. According to "N-TV", they emphasized the role of women in the new cabinet: six of the nine ministerial and state minister posts are held by women.

This is what the SPD cabinet looks like: Lars Klingbeil, 47, Federal Minister of Finance, Vice-Chancellor.

Bärbel Bas, 57, Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs. Bas was previously President of the Bundestag.

Boris Pistorius, 65, Federal Minister of Defense.

Verena Hubertz, 37, Federal Minister of Housing, Urban Development and Construction.

Stefanie Hubig, 56, Federal Minister of Justice and Consumer Protection.

Reem Alabali-Radovan, 35, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Carsten Schneider, 49, Federal Minister for the Environment, Climate Protection, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety.

Elisabeth Kaiser, 38, Minister of State and Federal Government Commissioner for Migration, Refugees and Integration.

Natalie Pawlik, 32, Minister of State and Federal Government Commissioner for Eastern Germany. Show more

There will also be a change at the top of the SPD parliamentary group. General Secretary Matthias Miersch is to become the new parliamentary group leader.

With the new personnel, the SPD wants to initiate a generational change and use central ministries to "drive forward the modernization of Germany through massive investments", the party leadership continued.