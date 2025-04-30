SPD members had 15 days to vote on the coalition agreement. (symbolic image) dpa

CDU, CSU and SPD clear the last hurdle before signing the coalition agreement - despite opposition from the Jusos and the SPD left. Next stop: election of the chancellor.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you CDU, CSU and SPD agreed on a coalition agreement to form a government.

Friedrich Merz (CDU) called it a strong signal to citizens and Europe.

The plans include strengthening the economy, limiting migration and abolishing the citizens' allowance. Show more

Following the CSU and CDU, SPD members also approved the agreement on the formation of a black-red coalition government by a large majority. 84.6 percent of members voted in favor, as the German Press Agency learned from SPD circles. This means that nothing stands in the way of the coalition agreement being signed next Monday. The election of CDU leader Friedrich Merz as Federal Chancellor is scheduled for one day later. Merz and his ministers will then be sworn in in the Bundestag.

Since April 15, the 358,000 SPD members have been able to vote online on the 144-page treaty entitled "Responsibility for Germany". The digital polling station closed at 11.59 pm on Wednesday night.

56 percent of members took part in the vote. This clearly exceeded the required minimum turnout of 20 percent. The CSU executive and a small CDU party conference had already given their approval.

Juso leadership was against coalition agreement

Within the SPD, there is criticism above all of the tightening of migration and social policy set out in the coalition agreement. The leadership of the Jusos had therefore rejected the agreement and called for renegotiations. The only alternatives to a black-red coalition would have been a coalition between the CDU/CSU and AfD, a minority government or new elections.

Ministers to be presented on Monday

The SPD will now present its seven ministers for the new government next Monday. It is certain that Boris Pistorius will remain Minister of Defense. It is also likely that party leader Lars Klingbeil will become Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister.

The election of Merz as Chancellor on Tuesday is considered certain, even though the SPD and CDU/CSU only have twelve votes more than the necessary so-called Chancellor majority. 316 out of 630 MPs must vote for the CDU leader.

Clear majority also in 2013 and 2018

The SPD also put the coalition agreements with the CDU/CSU to a vote in 2013 and 2018. Both times there was a large majority in favor. Although there was a major "NoGroKo" campaign against black-red in 2018 organized by the then Juso leader Kevin Kühnert, 66% of members voted yes. In 2013, the approval rate was as high as 76%.